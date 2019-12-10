Farmers of Salem Converts to Finys Suite

Personal lines will be followed by 2020 Commercial lines implementations.

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finys, developer of the Finys Suite, a platform of integrated modules for processing personal and commercial property/casualty insurance, announced Farmers of Salem went into production by rolling out Homeowners insurance to all its agents on December 2, 2019. Commercial lines implementation will begin in early 2020 and continue until all lines are converted onto the Finys platform.



“By putting personal and commercial lines on the Finys Suite, Farmers of Salem is maximizing its productivity and efficiency, even as it streamlines its operations,” said Kurt Diederich, co-founder, President, and CEO of Finys. “Getting Homeowners launched is a huge step that will make the commercial-lines rollout go more smoothly. We’re grateful to Farmers of Salem for their faith in us.”

Farmers of Salem looks forward to the enhanced user experience that Finys will create by improving access to information through portals for agents and policyholders. These portals will provide real-time policy information, self-service functionality, and improved efficiencies for all users. Finys will enable Farmers of Salem to manage its own rates, forms, and system updates to improve speed to market on future product enhancements. And the Suite will ensure access to improved data for more effective decision-making.

“With a focus on today and an eye to the future, the Finys Suite improves our technology, web-based functionality, and user experiences for our agents and policyholders,” said Jim Doherty, President of Farmers of Salem. “We’re also very excited, knowing this technology will enable us to innovate and leverage InsurTech opportunities that benefit our policyholders and agents.”

About Finys

Finys offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite, for P&C insurance organizations. Finys includes components for core administration (policy, billing, and claims), plus portals and mobile access to support all personal and commercial lines for insurers, agents, vendors, and insureds. Used by dozens of insurers to reduce operational costs and improve time to market, Finys is available for onsite or SaaS deployment. For more details, please visit www.finys.com , call 866-401-4178, or email info@finys.com .

About Farmers of Salem

Farmers of Salem is a regional mutual insurance company in operation since 1851 offering a wide range of home and business insurance products while delivering specialized insurance programs and expertise to service the Habitational insurance marketplace. For more information, please visit www.farmersofsalem.com .

