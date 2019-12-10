Analysis of South East Asian Solar Energy Markets, 2014-2019 & 2029

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Solar Energy Market Size and Outlook Report by Installed Capacity, by Demand, by Project Capacity (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South East Asia is becoming one of the fastest-growing solar energy markets due to rising demand for electricity and abundance of the solar resource. The growing energy demand and favourable renewable related policies are attracting both domestic and global investors. We have seen a massive wave of solar power projects across Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand.



Singapore is working on the application for floating solar by developing offshore solar. Thailand plans to achieve a target of 1.25 GW of solar energy by 2020. It has great solar potential, especially the southern and northern parts of the northeastern region of Udon Thani Province and certain areas in the central region.



In Indonesia and Malaysia, the solar energy market is growing slowly and steadily. The respective governments are continuously encouraging the development of renewable energy through various policies.



The market for solar energy in Vietnam is mainly driven by a rapid increase in energy demand. The high energy consumption is a consequence of high industrial growth, urbanisation, increases in residential energy usage and adaptation of solar energy in the transport sector. The feed-in tariff, government support and investment across the value chain are set to shape the country solar energy market.



On the other hand, the low electricity prices from fossil-based fuel, uncertainty around major solar projects, lack of private sector interest and increasing competition from other alternative fuel sources are some of the challenges which are expected to hinder the growth rate.

