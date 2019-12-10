Kirkland Lake Gold Expands High-Grade Mineralization at Robbin’s Hill, Results Highlight Opportunity for Second Mining Operation at Fosterville

Drilling into Robbin’s Hill Mineral Resource confirms continuity of high-grade mineralization to depth and presence of visible gold (“VG”) in quartz

Key intercepts: 24.5 g/t Au (1) over 3.7 metres (“m”) (ETW 3.4 m), incl. 82.3 g/t Au (1) over 1.0 m (ETW 0.9 m); 11.7 g/t Au (1 ) over 8.8 m (ETW 7.2 m), incl. 81.7 g/t Au (1) over 0.5 m (ETW 0.4 m); 11.3 g/t Au over 11.1 m (ETW 10.1 m); and 10.5 g/t Au over 9.2 m (ETW 5.5 m)



Drilling results outside Robbin’s Hill Mineral Resource demonstrate potential to extend Mineral Resources additional 500 m down-plunge

Key intercepts: 10.4 g/t Au over 5.5 m (ETW 4.5 m); and 9.5 g/t Au over 4.9 m (ETW 4.8 m)



Visible-gold drill intercept;

Abbreviations include: VG: visible-gold; g/t Au: grams per tonne gold; ETW: estimated true width

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced new high-grade results from the ongoing surface drilling at the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia. Recent surface drilling targeting additional growth in Mineral Resources confirmed mineralization down-plunge of the existing Mineral Resource at Robbin’s Hill. In addition, surface infill drilling into current Mineral Resources continues to return high-grade results, with two intercepts containing VG, providing confirmation of the geological model. Drill results reported are from 66 holes (36,428 m) that targeted extension and infill of the Robbin’s Hill Mineral Resources. Drill results reported are post the December 2018 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve update (See Press Release dated February 21, 2019).

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “For a long time, we’ve been saying that there could be more Fostervilles at Fosterville and, with today’s results, Robbin’s Hill has clearly emerged as a second potential mining front to provide feed to our Fosterville Mill. Based on current drilling, we have already identified a large mineralized system at Robbin’s Hill that we expect will support substantially higher levels of Mineral Resources and that remains open at depth and along strike. Most of our drilling has targeted areas 650 m from surface and higher. The level of VG in quartz that we’ve intersected in this area compares favourably to levels seen at the existing Fosterville Mine at similar elevations. The presence of VG in quartz and 500 m down-plunge extension of Robbin’s Hill mineralization, included in today’s results, highlight the potential for future discoveries of high-grade, VG-bearing zones at depth similar to Swan and Eagle at Fosterville’s Lower Phoenix system. Work is continuing at Robbin’s Hill with five surface drill rigs on site and plans currently being finalized for future underground development and drilling.”

In addition to drilling and other exploration techniques, the Company is currently performing a 3D seismic survey covering an approximate 6 km2 in the north part of the Fosterville mining license. The geophysical survey is the first of its kind to be undertaken in Victoria for gold exploration and will provide a high-resolution 3D dataset to a depth of over one kilometre. The Company is optimistic that results of this detailed survey will assist in the definition of structural features and mineralized corridors which will aid the future exploration and development of the Robbin’s Hill area.

Robbin’s Hill Drilling Programs

During 2019, up to six surface diamond drills operated in the Robbin’s Hill area, primarily targeting gold mineralization along the west-dipping Curie Fault, one of the controlling structures for mineralization at Robbins’s Hill. Programs have included infill drilling within the existing Mineral Resource, and also extension and step out drilling along the Robbin’s Hill mineralization trend. Five surface drills continue to operate at Fosterville and are focused on Mineral Resource extension and other targets, and north along the Fosterville Fault zone mineralized trend (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

Infill Drilling

Since the December 2018 Fosterville Mineral Resource and Reserves update a total of 37 surface diamond infill holes for 16,677 m have been drilled into the Mineral Resource at Robbin’s Hill in 2019. The intent of infill drilling was to produce an approximate 50 m x 50 m spacing of drill intercepts, to assess continuity and tenor of mineralization, and provide data for potential upgrade of the Inferred Mineral Resource to an Indicated Mineral Resource category.

Results from the ongoing infill drilling program, reaffirm the continuity of the mineralization within the Mineral Resource, and of the 37 infill holes, 11 returned results greater than 30 gram-metres, including two holes with VG (Figure 3). The VG occurs on the west-dipping Curie Fault, where it passes beneath an anticline closure, as shown in cross section 12,725mN (Figure 4).

In the Curie structure, the two instances of VG present as fine disseminations in quartz, akin to examples of VG observed in the Swan orebody.

Key VG and sulfide-gold bearing intercepts include:

High-Grade visible-gold bearing Intercepts >80 gram-m:

11.7 g/t Au (1) over 8.8 m (ETW 7.2 m), including 81.7 g/t Au(1) over 0.5 m (ETW 0.4 m) in hole RHD321

over 8.8 m (ETW 7.2 m), including 81.7 g/t Au(1) over 0.5 m (ETW 0.4 m) in hole RHD321 24.5 g/t Au(1) over 3.7 m (ETW 3.4 m), including 82.3 g/t Au(1) over 1.0 m (ETW 0.9 m) in hole RHD334A

Visible-gold drill intercept

Sulfide-gold bearing intercepts >30 gram-m:

11.3 g/t Au over 11.1 m (ETW 10.1 m) in hole RHD331

10.5 g/t Au over 9.2 m (ETW 5.5 m) in hole RHD300

6.8 g/t Au over 11.1 m (ETW 9.0 m) in hole RHD340

7.0 g/t Au over 6.3 m (ETW 6.0 m) in hole RHD347

5.5 g/t Au over 8.8 m (ETW 7.8 m) in hole RHD363

4.7 g/t Au over 10.7 m (ETW 9.1 m) in hole RHD356

3.3 g/t Au over 18.6 m (ETW 17.1 m) in hole RHD336

7.3 g/t Au over 5.0 m (ETW 4.9 m) in hole RHD339

5.1 g/t Au over 11.9 m (ETW 6.1 m) in hole RHD302



Abbreviation: gram-m: gold grade x estimated true width

Results from the drilling programs will provide new data for the end of year Mineral Resource update and Mineral Reserve studies.

Extension and Step-Out Drilling

In addition to the infill drilling, extension and step-out drilling was completed and consisted of 29 holes for 19,751 m, of which 27 holes were drilled to attain an approximate 100 m x 50 m spacing, with results to support modelling of down-plunge mineralization for Mineral Resource growth.

Seven of the holes returned results greater than 20 gram-metres and include (Figure 3):

6.5 g/t Au over 12.7 m (ETW 10.2 m) in hole RHD380

6.4 g/t Au over 11.0 m (ETW 10.1 m) in hole RHD383

8.2 g/t Au over 4.0 m (ETW 3.8 m) in hole RHD288

6.3 g/t Au over 4.0 m (ETW 3.6 m) in hole RHD325

5.5 g/t Au over 4.7 m (ETW 4.0 m) in hole RHD333

3.7 g/t Au over 18.7 m (ETW 6.4 m) in hole RHD385A

3.3 g/t Au over 11.5 m (ETW 9.1 m) in hole RHD385B

Complementing the extension drilling program, two step-out holes were also drilled, approximately 500 m down-plunge of the Robbin’s Hill Mineral Resource. Very significantly, both holes returned over 45 gram-m intercepts.

Key Gold Intercept:

10.4 g/t Au over 5.5 m (ETW 4.5 m) in hole RHD351

9.5 g/t Au over 4.9 m (ETW 4.8 m) in hole RHD370

High-Resolution 3D Seismic Survey

The Company is presently completing a high-resolution 3D Seismic survey in the northern part of the Fosterville Mining License over the Robbin’s Hill mineralization trend. The survey is the first of its kind to be undertaken in Victoria for gold exploration and will provide a high-resolution 3D dataset to a depth of over one kilometre for detailed planning of future of underground development.

The survey area is approximately 6 km2 with data collection along 12.5 m spaced east‑west lines. Initial processing of the 3D seismic data is expected to be complete by April 2020.

To view the figures accompanying the press release, please click on the following links:

Figure 1. Location Map - Fosterville Gold Mine: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80721d08-9b05-4117-85d6-686038d7753d

Figure 2. Drilling Map - Robbin’s Hill: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fefbc5c-d585-4f45-863e-9fd33d382f1a

Figure 3. Long Projection - Curie Mineralization at Robbin’s Hill: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9a9ac1f-9284-43f6-b033-17516c08bb6d

Figure 4. Cross Section 12,725mN - Robbin’s Hill: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/702fadbd-84e1-4634-b307-76501844d270

Figure 5. Long Projection - Fosterville: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af0666a6-4d71-4415-a949-6595e30551a0

Qualified Persons

Troy Fuller, MAIG, Director of Exploration, Australia, is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this News Release.

For further information regarding the Company’s 2018 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimates for the Fosterville Gold Mine, please refer to the Company’s news release dated February 21, 2019 and the Technical Report entitled “Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report Fosterville Gold Mine In the State of Victoria, Australia” effective December 31, 2018.

Drilling and Underground Sampling Assay QAQC

Kirkland Lake Gold has in place quality-control systems to ensure best practice in drilling, sampling and analysis of drill core. All diamond drill hole collars (Table 2) are accurately surveyed using a Leica TS16 Total Station instrument and down-hole deviations are measured by either electronic gyro or single-shot instruments.

Sampling consisted of NQ2 diamond drill core that was half-core sampled. Drill core samples were cut longitudinally in half with a diamond saw; one-half of the drill core was sent to an independent laboratory for analysis and the other drill core half retained for reference. Sample pulps are returned from the assay laboratory for storage and future geological or metallurgical studies. Drill core sample intervals vary between 0.3 and 1.2m in length and were determined from logging of sulfide and visible gold to geological boundaries.

Samples containing VG or considered likely to contain VG were separated from sulfide gold samples and dispatched independently for assaying. At the laboratory “VG” jobs were processed through a single pulverizer and material barren of gold (‘quartz wash’) was crushed before and after each sample to minimize the potential for gold to contaminate successive samples.

Assays are either based on 25-gram or 40-gram charge fire assay. Mean grades are calculated using a variable lower grade cut-off (generally 2 g/t Au) and maximum 2 m internal dilution. No upper gold grade cut is applied to the data. However, during future Mineral Resource studies the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

The majority of samples were assayed at On Site Laboratories, an independent laboratory in Bendigo, Victoria. The facility is registered ISO 9001:2008 (CERT-C33510). Some samples were assayed at Bureau Veritas, Adelaide. This facility is registered ISO 9001 : 2015 (CERT RN – 44 100 160145) and NATA accredited (1526).

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a growing gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that produced 723,701 ounces in 2018 and is on track to achieve significant production growth over the next three years, including target production of 950,000 – 1,000,000 ounces in 2019, 930,000 – 1,010,000 ounces in 2020 and 995,000 – 1,055,000 ounces in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by two high-grade, low-cost operations, including the Macassa Mine located in Northern Ontario and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned exploration programs, costs and expenditures, changes in Mineral Resource estimates, potential growth in Mineral Resources, conversion of Mineral Resources to proven and probable Mineral Reserves, and other information that is based on forecasts of future operational or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future exploration potential, project economics, timing and scope of future exploration, anticipated costs and expenditures, changes in mineral resources and conversion of mineral resources to proven and probable reserves, and other information that is based on forecasts of future operational or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. A mineral resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable reserves.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, among others, risks related to international operations, risks related to obtaining the permits required to carry out planned exploration or development work, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of gold, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Information Form, financial statements and related MD&A for the periods ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019 and other disclosures of "Risk Factors" by the Company and its predecessors, which are filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces in Canada and available on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause unanticipated and unintended results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

All resource and reserve estimates included in this news release or documents referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve" and "probable mineral reserve" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. These definitions differ materially from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act.

In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in very limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: tmakuch@klgold.com

Mark Utting, Vice-President, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: mutting@klgold.com

Table 1: Drill Assay Intercepts for the Robbin’s Hill Diamond Drilling at Fosterville Gold Mine

(The results are later than those presented in the December 31, 2018 Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves of The Fosterville Gold Mine, dated April 1, 2019, and available on www.sedar.com.)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Downhole Interval

(m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Geological Structure Curie Fault Mineralization - Intercepts within the Curie Mineral Resource RHD287 581.45 585.05 3.6 2.8 2.3 Curie RHD299 372.75 373.80 1.05 1.0 3.7 Curie RHD300 603.80 613.00 9.2 5.5 10.5 Curie RHD302 277.55 289.45 11.9 6.1 5.1 Curie RHD314 421.30 421.60 0.3 0.3 2.8 Curie RHD315 450.90 456.30 5.4 4.6 1.9 Curie RHD316 490.85 492.00 1.15 1.0 7.6 Curie RHD317 432.50 433.25 0.75 0.6 0.5 Curie RHD318 454.05 456.75 2.7 2.5 1.5 Curie RHD320 525.00 530.65 5.65 4.8 3.4 Curie RHD321 (1) 559.00 567.80 8.8 7.2 11.7 Curie Including (1) 565.10 565.60 0.5 0.4 81.7 Curie RHD322 569.60 572.70 3.1 2.7 8.8 Curie RHD328 415.25 420.30 5.05 3.8 2.4 Curie RHD329 426.80 436.50 9.7 8.2 3.5 Curie RHD331 475.00 486.10 11.1 10.1 11.3 Curie RHD332 501.70 504.10 2.4 1.9 11.0 Curie RHD334A (1) 530.50 534.20 3.7 3.4 24.5 Curie Including (1) 530.50 531.45 0.95 0.9 82.3 Curie RHD335 372.50 374.00 1.5 1.3 3.1 Curie RHD336 376.05 394.60 18.55 17.1 3.3 Curie RHD337 358.40 359.70 1.3 1.2 3.6 Curie RHD338 385.30 393.00 7.7 7.5 3.3 Curie RHD339 408.00 413.00 5.0 4.9 7.3 Curie RHD340 412.40 423.50 11.1 9.0 6.8 Curie RHD341 464.25 466.70 2.45 2.1 0.0 Curie RHD342 444.40 448.20 3.8 3.5 2.0 Curie RHD344 351.70 353.20 1.5 0.5 0.6 Curie RHD345 366.60 368.50 1.9 1.7 3.2 Curie RHD345A 366.50 369.20 2.7 2.5 2.8 Curie RHD346 389.90 391.85 1.95 1.8 3.2 Curie RHD347 362.45 368.70 6.25 6.0 7.0 Curie RHD348 387.70 393.80 6.1 4.9 2.4 Curie RHD352 432.40 433.20 0.8 0.7 1.2 Curie RHD356 390.80 401.50 10.7 9.1 4.7 Curie RHD363 476.00 484.75 8.75 7.8 5.5 Curie RHD382 428.40 435.15 6.75 5.8 4.1 Curie RHD385C 418.00 424.00 6.0 5.2 4.4 Curie RHD385E 418.35 419.95 1.6 1.3 3.6 Curie Curie Fault Mineralization - Intercepts outside of the Curie Mineral Resource RHD278 189.00 191.40 2.4 0.9 4.1 Curie RHD295 596.60 598.60 2.0 1.4 4.6 Curie RHD288 636.00 640.00 4.0 3.8 8.2 Curie RHD289 649.60 652.00 2.4 1.5 3.4 Curie RHD295A 602.10 609.55 7.45 5.5 3.3 Curie RHD296 633.00 636.15 3.15 2.2 2.4 Curie RHD300A 598.00 601.10 3.1 1.9 4.7 Curie RHD312 528.00 530.30 2.3 2.1 4.5 Curie RHD313 399.60 401.90 2.3 2.0 4.6 Curie RHD319 494.40 496.30 1.9 1.6 1.8 Curie RHD323 613.80 615.00 1.2 1.0 0.6 Curie RHD324 637.95 639.50 1.55 1.4 2.1 Curie RHD325 665.10 669.10 4.0 3.6 6.3 Curie RHD326 687.80 690.70 2.9 1.9 5.1 Curie RHD333 518.35 523.00 4.65 4.0 5.5 Curie RHD343 526.00 528.05 2.05 1.7 3.1 Curie RHD349 459.00 462.50 3.5 2.8 2.0 Curie RHD350 695.30 706.40 11.1 4.7 2.5 Curie RHD351 763.30 768.80 5.5 4.5 10.4 Curie RHD353 553.65 555.75 2.1 1.6 1.0 Curie RHD354 572.30 576.05 3.75 3.5 2.4 Curie RHD359 648.20 649.15 0.95 0.7 2.3 Curie RHD370 978.00 982.85 4.85 4.8 9.5 Curie RHD380 734.60 747.30 12.7 10.2 6.5 Curie RHD381 637.55 638.05 0.5 0.3 1.0 Curie RHD383 438.80 449.75 10.95 10.1 6.4 Curie RHD384 656.90 661.00 4.1 2.5 3.3 Curie RHD385A 435.00 453.70 18.7 6.4 3.7 Curie RHD385B 435.50 447.00 11.5 9.1 3.3 Curie

Notes:

(1) – Visible-gold observed in drill intercept.

Drill intercepts greater than 30 Gram-metre (gold grade x estimated true width) or containing visible-gold are shown in bold text.

For Table 2 (below), collar locations are in Fosterville Mine Grid coordinate system.

For Table 2 (below), Collar Plunges with negative values indicate drilling downwards from the horizontal.

Table 2: Surface Diamond Drill Hole Collar Locations, Fosterville Gold Mine

Hole ID Northing

(m) Easting

(m) Elevation

(m) Collar

Azimuth (°) Collar

Plunge (°) Total Depth

(m) Drilled Metres Surface Diamond Drilling within the Curie Mineral Resource RHD287 12,483 2,950 5,172 81 -66 830.7 830.7 RHD299 12,491 3,163 5,157 70 -59 383.0 383.0 RHD300 12,690 2,797 5,153 80 -53 845.2 845.2 RHD302 12,849 3,249 5,160 96 -66 305.5 305.5 RHD314 13,133 3,014 5,151 105 -61 443.5 443.5 RHD315 13,133 3,013 5,151 109 -66 476.4 476.4 RHD316 13,133 3,013 5,151 110 -73 506.7 506.7 RHD317 12,548 3,081 5,174 89 -57 467.3 467.3 RHD318 12,548 3,081 5,174 90 -64 485.4 485.4 RHD320 12,548 3,080 5,174 86 -76 546.0 546.0 RHD321 12,548 3,080 5,174 98 -80 578.8 578.8 RHD322 12,548 3,081 5,174 95 -84 615.0 615.0 RHD328 12,655 3,074 5,174 89 -48 439.7 439.7 RHD329 12,655 3,074 5,174 91 -58 452.4 452.4 RHD331 12,655 3,074 5,174 98 -69 512.8 512.8 RHD332 12,655 3,074 5,174 92 -76 545.7 545.7 RHD334A 12,654 3,073 5,174 110 -79 540.1 38.9 RHD335 12,766 3,138 5,172 84 -64 413.7 413.7 RHD336 12,765 3,138 5,172 100 -63 464.6 464.6 RHD337 12,765 3,138 5,172 90 -59 410.2 410.2 RHD338 12,765 3,138 5,172 101 -69 446.7 446.7 RHD339 12,765 3,137 5,172 102 -77 479.8 479.8 RHD340 12,765 3,137 5,172 97 -79 496.3 496.3 RHD341 12,548 3,080 5,174 100 -63 520.3 520.3 RHD342 12,655 3,074 5,174 90 -66 487.3 487.3 RHD344 12,975 3,066 5,167 92 -51 413.2 413.2 RHD345 12,974 3,066 5,167 95 -61 410.7 410.7 RHD345A 12,974 3,066 5,167 95 -61 404.7 75.0 RHD346 12,974 3,066 5,167 96 -67 431.8 431.8 RHD347 12,800 3,118 5,171 72 -63 401.5 401.5 RHD348 12,795 3,148 5,171 61 -77 416.6 416.6 RHD352 12,974 3,066 5,167 105 -73 449.7 449.7 RHD356 12,766 3,138 5,172 83 -74 429.0 429.0 RHD363 12,655 3,074 5,174 83 -73 516.0 516.0 RHD382 12,793 3,147 5,171 55 -82 498.5 498.5 RHD385C 12,766 3,134 5,172 78 -82 458.9 253.7 RHD385E 12,766 3,134 5,172 78 -82 497.9 189.0 Surface Diamond Drilling outside of the Curie Mineral Resource RHD278 12,379 3,494 5,155 271 -77 393.0 393.0 RHD288 12,483 2,950 5,172 81 -75 950.8 950.8 RHD289 12,483 2,950 5,172 81 -78 719.9 719.9 RHD295 12,690 2,796 5,153 80 -65 701.5 701.5 RHD295A 12,690 2,796 5,153 80 -60 941.5 701.0 RHD296 12,690 2,796 5,153 80 -74 764.6 764.6 RHD300A 12,690 2,797 5,153 85 -49 663.7 421.7 RHD312 13,132 3,012 5,151 95 -78 794.9 794.9 RHD313 13,132 3,015 5,151 109 -52 433.8 433.8 RHD319 12,548 3,080 5,174 96 -69 515.6 515.6 RHD323 12,450 2,969 5,170 95 -64 849.0 849.0 RHD324 12,449 2,969 5,170 101 -69 854.9 854.9 RHD325 12,449 2,969 5,170 102 -73 969.0 969.0 RHD326 12,449 2,969 5,170 103 -78 1,044.0 1,044.0 RHD333 12,655 3,074 5,174 93 -82 596.6 596.6 RHD343 12,547 3,081 5,174 109 -71 549.0 549.0 RHD349 12,795 3,148 5,171 48 -87 501.0 501.0 RHD350 12,449 2,969 5,170 118 -81 753.0 753.0 RHD351 11,842 2,929 5,154 76 -65 1,000.0 1,000.0 RHD353 12,450 2,969 5,170 96 -53 641.5 641.5 RHD354 12,449 2,969 5,171 97 -59 641.4 641.4 RHD359 12,358 2,988 5,167 100 -71 689.7 689.7 RHD370 12,116 2,630 5,157 79 -65 1,101.0 1,101.0 RHD380 12,487 2,736 5,155 97 -57 791.5 791.5 RHD381 12,450 2,970 5,171 94 -69 686.8 686.8 RHD383 12,762 3,134 5,172 109 -82 546.5 546.5 RHD384 12,450 2,970 5,171 98 -78 756.0 756.0 RHD385A 12,766 3,134 5,172 78 -82 551.9 336.0 RHD385B 12,766 3,134 5,172 78 -82 461.5 47.7





Figure 1 Location Map - Fosterville Gold Mine Figure 2 Drilling Map - Robbin’s Hill Figure 3 Long Projection - Curie Mineralization at Robbin’s Hill Figure 4 Cross Section 12,725mN - Robbin’s Hill Figure 5 Long Projection - Fosterville



