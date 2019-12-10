Ragnarok Tactics Available for Pre-Registration in Southeast Asia on December 9

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its wholly‑owned subsidiary in Thailand, Gravity Game Tech., Ltd. (“GGT”) has officially opened pre-registration for Ragnarok Tactics in Southeast Asia on Monday, December 9, 2019 in advance of the launching on January 2nd.

The new service areas are Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, and Indonesia and the game is available in Thai, English, and Simplified Chinese.

Ranking the first in the free download both Apple App Store and Google play in Thailand on November 8, Ragnarok Tactics has been highly acclaimed.

[Official Pre-register Website] https://rott.gnjoy.in.th/preregister

[Official Facebook Page] https://www.facebook.com/rotactics

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 83 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

