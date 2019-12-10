Forklift Trucks Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2024

Global Forklift Trucks Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2025

The global market for forklift trucks reached $38.5 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $41.9 billion in 2016 to $56.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% for 2016-2021.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of forklift trucks used in applications in different industries. The market is broken down by forklift truck technology type, product types used for forklift truck applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2021 are provided for each major type of forklift truck, application and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional forklift trucks market; it explains the major market drivers of the global forklift trucks industry, current trends within the industry, major applications, and the regional dynamics of the global forklift trucks market.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global forklift trucks industry.

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global forklift truck market.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Coverage of individual revenue forecasts, and major developments for each major segment of the market.

- Information on major trends and challenges affecting the market, including globalization of supply chains, growth in container industry, and rising demand for proper and safe storage.

- Segmentation of the market by product type, technology, lifting capacity, application and region.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.

Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co. Ltd

Anhui Hecha Forklift Co. Ltd.

Anhui Jianghuai-Yinlian Heavy-Duty Construction Machine Co. Ltd.

Anhui Teu Forklift Co. Ltd.

Baoli Material Handling Europe S.R.O.

Byd Forklift (Shaoguan) Co. Ltd.

Clark Material Handling International Inc.

Combilift Ltd.

Crown Equipment Corp.

Dalian Forklift Co. Ltd.

Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd

Ep Equipment Co. Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hangcha Forklift Co. Ltd.

Hubtex Maschinenbau Gmbh & Co. Kg.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Hytsu Group

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp.

Kion Group Ag.

Komatsu Utility Co. Ltd.

Lonking (Shanghai) Forklift Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Ruyi Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Paletrans Equipment Ltd.

Shandong Volin Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd.

Sino-American-Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co. Ltd.

Tailift Group

Tcm

Toyota Industries Corp.

Unicarriers Forklift Corp.

Xiamen Xgma Machinery Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Goodsense Forklift Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Noblelift Equipment Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Anhui Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd.

