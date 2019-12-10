Flocculants Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Flocculants -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

This study is intended to discuss the present and upcoming market trends of flocculants. Determining the future growth potential of the market is also part of the scope of the study. Furthermore, assessment of the product life cycle of flocculants, identification of capacity utilization trends, and analysis of raw materials are also within the purview of this study.

Under types of flocculants, this report has included mineral flocculants (e.g., activated silica, bentonite, and metallic hydroxides with a polymeric structure), natural flocculants (e.g., starch derivatives, Moringa oleifera polysaccharides, and alginates, or seaweed), and synthetic flocculants (e.g., polyacrylamides, polyethylene-imines, polyamides-amines, polyamines, and polyethylene-oxide). Apart from these flocculants, no other types of flocculants are considered under the scope of the report. With regard to ionization of flocculants, this report has included nonionic flocculants (having very minuscule zeta potential or no zeta potential), cationic flocculants (positively charged), and anionic flocculants (negatively charged).

Applications of flocculants in water and wastewater treatment, surface chemistry, earth science, brewing (different applications in the food and beverages industry are also considered), and other areas (e.g., jar test and biological applications) are considered under the scope of the report. Apart from these applications, no other applications have been considered within the report.

With regard to end users, flocculants used in municipal, oil and gas, power-generation, manufacturing (including pharmaceutical, automobile, semiconductor and electronics, and heavy industries), metal and mining, and other industries (pulp and paper, and refining) have been considered in the report. Apart from these end users, no other end users have been considered in the report.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. For calculating volume, metric tons are used as the base unit. Therefore, volume is presented in kilotons. One kiloton is equivalent to 1,000,000 kilograms (kg).

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global markets for flocculants and their technologies.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Segmentation of the market by types, by ionization, by applications and by end users.

- Discussion on the current and future trends of the market.

- Insight into the market through market sizes, value chain, revenue forecasts, market & product trends, and competitive landscape.

- A listing of major patents related to flocculants and technologies.

- A look at major leading players and their key developments, strategies, and profiles.

Akzonobel Nv

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Ashland Inc.

Atana Ltd.

Axis House (Pty) Ltd.

Basf Se

Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

Clariant Ag

Ecolab Inc.

Ekotakas

General Electric

High Performance Product Engineering (Hppe)

Hubbard-Hall Inc.

Jayem Engineers

K-Tech (India) Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Lonza Group

Novochem Group

Orica Ltd.

Raybon Chemicals And Allied Products

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

Shandong Polymer Bio-Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Snf Group

Solenis Llc

Solvay Sa

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

Tramfloc Inc.

Zeller+Gmelin Gmbh & Co. Kg

Zinkan Enterprises Inc.

Continued...

