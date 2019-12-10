Global High Tensile Bolts Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global High Tensile Bolts Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Tensile Bolts Market

This report focuses on High Tensile Bolts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Tensile Bolts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global High Tensile Bolts market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of High Tensile Bolts in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their High Tensile Bolts manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fastenal

KAMAX

Arconic (Alcoa)

Acument

Infasco

Dokka Fasteners

Marmon

Gem-Year

Stanley Black & Decker

LISI Group

CISER

Sundram Fasteners

Nucor Fastener

TR Fastenings

Tianbao Fastener

Cooper & Turner

ATF

XINXING FASTENERS

Ganter

Nitto Seiko

Oglaend System

Penn Engineering

AFI Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Hexagon Bolts

Buttonheads

Coach Bolts

Plow Bolts

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

Other

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

