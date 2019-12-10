Flow Cytometry Market Worth $4.1 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Flow Cytometry Market by Product (Cell Analyzers, Cell Sorter, Software, Reagents), Technology (Cell Based, Bead Based), Application (Drug Discovery, Stem Cell Research, Cancer, Organ Transplant, Commercial) and by End-user - Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- London, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Flow Cytometry Market by Product (Cell Analyzers, Cell Sorter, Software, Reagents), Technology (Cell Based, Bead Based), Application (Drug Discovery, Stem Cell Research, Cancer, Organ Transplant, Commercial) and End-user - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the flow cytometry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $4.1 billion by 2027.

Flow cytometry is an analytical tool, which is used in the measurement and analysis of several physical characteristics of cells or particles suspended in a fluid using a laser beam. The method helps to subclassify cell types to decide on the best treatment plans and also to detect disease progression after treatment. Some of the key factors contributing to the flow cytometry market growth are rising global incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia, and growing initiatives in the field of immunology and immuno-oncology researches.

In recent years, flow cytometry has emerged as a key tool for safety assessment and exploratory purposes during the drug discovery and development processes. The ability of flow cytometry technique to analyze a large number of particles in a short period of time to provide statistically robust information about the cell population is one of the major reasons for its wide scale adoption among researchers and clinicians. The growing number of clinical trials aimed towards developing novel therapeutics to address the rising disease burden, and availability of funding for various clinical trial projects are also expected to support the growth of this market.

The flow cytometry market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017, and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2027 - by product, technology, application, end-user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.

Based on technology, the bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is mainly attributed to its higher adoption owing to procedural advantages, such as detection of multiple analytes, high reproducibility, high stability, and speed, offered by bead-based technology over other cell-based technology (such as ELISA and Western Blot).

On the basis of product type, the reagents and consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall flow cytometry market in 2019. This segment also witnesses the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The growing need of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays by end users and technological advancements from vendors leading to their commercialization is supporting the market growth of reagents and consumables segment.

On the basis of application, research applications segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall flow cytometry market in 2019, due to growing number of initiatives from governments and private organizations towards increasing the adoption of flow cytometry products for research and development activities. Increasing research in cancer and other infectious disease areas is also encouraging the market growth for research applications.

Based on end-user, the overall flow cytometry market is categorized into academic & research institutes, hospitals and clinical testing laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. In 2019, the academic and research institutes segment is estimated to hold the largest share of this market. Increasing number of clinical trials, growing adoption of flow cytometry technique for various research applications, and availability of funds to conduct research activities are supporting the growth of the flow cytometry market among academic and research institutes.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016–2019). The flow cytometry market has witnessed number of new product launches, agreements, partnerships & collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions in the recent years. For instance, in April 2018, Becton, Dickson and Company (U.S.) launched the BD FACSymphony S6 cell sorter to provide researchers a platform to better understand cell phenotypes for various immunology and multi-omics research. In November 2018, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) entered into an agreement to acquire ACEA Biosciences Inc. (U.S.) to expand its global revenue base, product portfolio, and strengthen its market share in the cell analysis market.

The key players operating in the global flow cytometry market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (U.K.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany), Luminex Corporation (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Cytonome/ST LLC (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Global Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2. Increasing Adoption of Flow Cytometry Techniques in Research and Academia

4.2.3. Growing Initiatives in the Field of Immunology and Immuno-Oncology Researches

4.2.4. Technological Advancements

4.3. Restraint

4.3.1. Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.3.2. Significant Product Costs

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Evolving Pipeline for Stem Cell Research

4.4.2. Adoption of Recombinant DNA Technology for Antibody Production

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Inadequate Research Infrastructure Across Emerging Countries

4.5.2. Complexities Related to Reagent Development

5. Global Flow Cytometry Market, by Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

5.3. Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

6. Global Flow Cytometry Market, by Product & Solution

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Consumables and Accessories

6.3. Instruments

6.3.1. Cell Analyzers

6.3.2. Cell Sorters

6.4. Software

6.5. Services

7. Global Flow Cytometry Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Research Applications

7.2.1. Drug Discovery

7.2.2. Stem Cell Research

7.2.3. Other Research Application

7.3. Clinical Applications

7.3.1. Cancer

7.3.2. Organ Transplantation

7.3.3. Other Clinical Applications

7.4. Industrial Applications

8. Global Flow Cytometry Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Academic & Research Institutes

8.3. Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

8.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.5. Other End Users

9. Global Flow Cytometry Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. RoAPAC

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis, By Company (2018)

11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



11.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3. Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

11.4. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

11.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.6. Cytonome/ST, LLC

11.7. Luminex Corporation

11.8. Merck KGaA

11.9. Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.10. Sysmex Partec GmbH (A Subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation)

11.11. Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

11.12. bioMérieux S.A



12. Appendix

