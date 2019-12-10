Oceania Solar Energy Market Analysis and Forecast Report, 2014-2019 & 2029F

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Energy Market in Oceania - Industry Analysis & Outlook Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Solar Energy Market in Oceania is mainly dominated by Australia, which has a massive solar energy potential due to the abundant solar resource. Solar energy is one of the fastest-growing industries in Australia. Australia has been criticised for generating a very small share of its energy from solar power. The solar demand is mainly driven by New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.



The Australian government has taken the initiative and adopted several policies by giving incentives and tax relieves to attract investors. It is expected that the solar power market is likely to exhibit some healthy demand growth in the coming years, mainly in residential and commercial sectors. There are some opportunities for demand growth owing to higher electricity prices, rising fossil fuels prices and falling solar PV cost.



Australia has several feed-in tariffs (FIT) options for solar installation depending on the area. The rooftop solar segment is expected to increase comparatively at a higher growth over the forecast period. The government is also trying to reduce carbon footprints by increasing power generation from renewable sources, mainly from solar and wind. One of the downside risks in the coming years would be the high cost of a solar power storage system.

Solar Energy Market in Oceania 2019-2029 is a high data-intensive report and encompass the following aspects of the market:

Solar energy generation by country 2014-2029 (TWh)

Solar power capacity by country 2014-2029 (GW)

Solar power project capacity by plants 2019 (MW) Project/plant type Project/plant name Location Capacity Ownership Year of operating Status of the project

Macroeconomics indicators by country 2014-2029

ROTS Analysis (Risks, Opportunities, Trends and Strategies) in the Oceania solar energy market

Forecast Segmentation

Solar power capacity by country in Oceania 2014-2029

Solar demand by country in Oceania 2014-2029

Macroeconomic forecasts by country in Oceania 2014-2029

Countries Covered



Australia

Fiji

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tonga

Vanuatu

Rest of Oceania

