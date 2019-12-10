Vinyl Glue Floor Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Vinyl Glue Floor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The Global Vinyl glue floor market is estimated to show a higher growth during the current forecast timeframe. This is highly attributed to the rise in demand from the construction industry. There has been an ascension in construction activities in both the residential and non residential sectors. This is due of the rising living standards of the middle class populace. They are preferring to do more investments in luxury housing and infrastructure due to an increase in their disposable income. The demand of the smart houses is all trending and giving rise to the sales of the modern flooring solutions. This factor is expected to boost the revenue share of the Global vinyl glue floor market in the year to come. Moreover, the benefits of vinyl flooring over the high maintenance required carpet flooring are more. Vinyl flooring is made from combination of natural and synthetic materials. The features exhibited by the vinyl flooring tiles are numerous. Some of them include stain and water resistance, high durability, easy installation,and low cost. Due to this, they find applications in hospitals where the bodily fluids and chemical standings are prevented. These factors will mark an upsurge in the demand of the Global vinyl glue floor market round the globe.

Another factor foreseen to boost the sales of the vinyl flooring tiles is the advancement in technology. To stay ahead in the marketplace, the manufacturers are incorporating techniques to better the design, performance, and installation of the vinyl based tiling. This has made consumers get access to the modern designs like self adhesive tiles, glue down tiles and interlocking tiles. And it has become easy to mould the luxury vinyl tiles(LVT) into hardwood, marble, and stone flooring designs. This enhances the aesthetic appearance of the flooring. So the factors like modern designing and aesthetic appearance will lead to the rise in sales of the product and open new avenues for increasing the market share of the major players.

The only factor to downgrade the growth of the Global vinyl glue floor market is the variable pricing of the raw materials required in the plant process like limestone, glass fibre, and vinyl. This is seen as a hindrance for the manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

Based on market segmentation, the report has studied two main categories. These are based on product type and applications type. The product type includes vinyl sheet, luxury vinyl tile(LVT), and vinyl composition tile(VCT).

Detailed Regional Analysis

The study of the vinyl flooring tiles is studied in different geographies. The main areas include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Among these, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the top position. This is owing to the rising remodeling and maintenance activities, and growing awareness regarding the benefits of LVT over the traditional flooring.

Industry News

January 2019: Giving a boost to the LVT market, the company named Genflor, launched a new range of vinyl tiles consisting of 35 new designs and colours range. And there are more than 10 formats of the vinyl glue tiles.

