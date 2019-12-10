Well Water Tank Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Well Water Tank Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

A well water tank is a type of container for storing water. It is used to provide a water storage facility for a number of applications including drinking, agriculture farming, irrigation agriculture, large scale food preparation, chemical manufacturing, and so on. The pressure tank in a well water tank system creates water pressure using compressed air to bear down on the water. As a result of this pressure, water is pushed out of the tank through the pipes when a valve is opened. In case the water in the pressure tank drops below the required amount, a pressure switch is automatically activated, turning on the pump which then refills the pressure tank. It is the combination of the pressure tank, pump and pressure switch that allows water to flow through your home smoothly.

Since the tank acts as a reservoir, it generally allows water to be drawn from the tank without the pump cycling on and off each time the water is turned on. This helps in protecting and prolonging the lifespan of the pump. Well, water tanks are also known to reduce instances of water hammer as they control the pressure of the water by reducing air in the pipes.

Among the different parameters of well water tank include the choice of construction material, general design, and linings. Further, the different types of material used for making a well water tank include steel (bolted, welded or stainless), fibreglass, plastics (polyethene, polypropylene), concrete, and stone.

Segmentation

Well water tank market is primarily segmented based on the type and application. Depending on the type, the market covers plastic, metal, concrete and fibreglass tanks. Based on application, these can be segregated as home use, commercial use, industrial use and municipal use water tanks. Further, the market can also be segmented based on storage capacity including up to 500 litres, 501-1000 litre, 1000-5000 litre, 5000-15000 litre, 15000 litre – 100000 litre, and above 100,000 litres. Another criteria of segmenting the market include raw material and based on this; it can be segregated into HDPE, LLDPE, cement and stainless steel tanks.

Regional overview

Geographically, the well water tank market can be segmented into the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Application-wise, the global well water tank market has been witnessing significant and steady demand from the oil and gas industry, where the requirement for a large amount of water to be stored by hydraulic fracture is high. After the fracturing process, the used water needs to be further stored and treated before it is released into the environment. Further, the rise in oil and gas exploration activities has also contributed to the high demand for well water tanks in APAC and North America region.

Industry News

The future will see well water tank industry-driven majorly by R&D investments in the market. Among the other growth drivers of the industry will include greater competition from existing & new players in the market, the need to reduce costs, the strength of private brands, and increased use of shifting commodity prices.

