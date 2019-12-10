Global Nylon Powders Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Nylon Powders Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nylon Powders Market:

Executive Summary

Nylon is a thermoplastic powder that is available in several grades and has several industrial and commercial applications. The most popular variant of nylon powder is Nylon 11. The nylon powders are mostly used for making plastic machine parts and provide a low cost and long-lasting solution for manufacturers. These powders are also commonly used in the electronics industry for its non-conductivity and heat resistance. The product is applied over a liquid primer for better adhesion to the surfaces it is used on.

The main advantage of nylon powder is that it can be applied using both fluidized bed and spray techniques. The ease of use and convenience make these widely used materials. Another advantage these products have in the global market is that these are made of renewable resources and agricultural products such as castor beans. The usage of nylon powders leaves virtually no carbon footprint and is most commonly used in high-performance applications, such as the automotive and medical industries, furniture and appliances.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4589899-global-nylon-powders-market-professional-survey-report-2019

The report published on the global nylon powders market is an in-depth study of the market and lists out the different factors that are affecting the market growth. The research on the various applications and manufacturing techniques used helps give an overview of the overall industry. The historical data available has been used in the global market analysis and the market outlook along with the prospects are also presented. The report focuses on the industry in terms of the value and volume at the global, regional and company level.

Market Segmentation

The overall nylon powders market has been presented with a detailed study of the market structure in terms of the key component segments. The segmentation has been carried out on the basis of the different product types and major applications. For the segments by type, the report provides a comparative study of the growth rates. Regarding the application segments, the study is done based on the consumption analysis.

The market split based on the diameter sizes of the powder grains under the type segments are given as:

Powder Diameter: 100um

Powder Diameter: 55um

Powder Diameter: 30-50um

The major application segments have been identified as:

Selective laser Sintering (3D Printing)

Electrostatic Spraying

Fluid Bed Coating

High-end Coatings

Cosmetics

Regional Overview

Studying the key geographical segments, the report covers the market from the regional angle looking at the market status and prospect. The nylon powders market analysis based on the data collected from each of the regions gives insights into the production, revenue and the key manufacturers in these regions. Regarding the production and manufacturing aspects, the manufacturing cost structure extensively covers the raw materials and suppliers, manufacturing process, and the industry chain structure. The key regional segments in this report are North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and India. This market survey report also gives a developmental analysis with the categorization on the apparent consumption, production, and import and export data.

Industry News

The antimicrobial brand of Radical Materials, SteriTouch, in partnership with Thermaset, a company specializing in powder coating solutions, has announced the development of an original nylon-modified antimicrobial powder coating which could be used with devices such as medical furniture and radiator casings.

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4589899-global-nylon-powders-market-professional-survey-report-2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.