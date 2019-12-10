AI Recruitment Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation, Competitive Analysis and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

AI is changing the way people work, but it is also impacting how the company recruits its workers. Global studies showcase the rise in AI Recruitment over the next five years as the market will see greater revenue and growth opportunities. As Artificial Intelligence gains more attention, its use for various business processes is a trend that can be seen in several technological, economic, social and industrial segments.

Technology and diversity are the driving force behind the rise of AI recruitment in any company's recruitment strategy. The hiring trend has also to do a lot with the rise of the millennial workforce and rising startups in many parts of the globe. The global index of education and work-culture has improved, making the recruitment process focused on offering the candidates a glimpse of company culture, values, job growth and other aspects that are projected through digital mediums.

The key players covered in this study

SAP SE (Germany)

Zoho Corporation (India)

Google LLC (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Automatic Data Processing LCC (US)

Ultimate Software (US)

SmartRecruiters (US)

Jobvite (US)

CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India)

HireVue (US)

Textio (US)

Mya Systems Inc. (US)

Talentrecruit (India)

TalentMind (Singapore)

Segmentation

To study and understand the global AI Recruitment market size and analyze the various subsegments and players in the competitive landscape, the AI recruitment market can be segmented on various product types and applications.

AI recruitment product types can range from candidate discovery, candidate relationship management, job market forecasting, Ad automation, candidate assessment, and other aspects of the hiring process. AI recruitment software is also offered on cloud or on-premise with a diverse range of features.

AI recruitment can also be analyzed on its applications in several key industries such as IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Education, Finance and others. The use of AI recruitment is seen not only in large organizations but also startups and small organizations that need the benefits of automation in their recruitment processes.

Regional Analysis

To take an analysis of AI recruitment solutions, the global volumes showcase the increase in hiring volumes around the world. The countries that are especially adopting this is India, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Germany, the UK, US, France, China, Australia, and Brazil. The analysis showcases the use of the solutions on multiple platforms and preference for mobile-friendly solutions, with the trend that North America, Asia, Europe, followed by Africa and the Middle East will be the key focus markets for the growth.

Industry News

According to recent reports in 2019, AI recruitment is being preferred to help identify, connect and hire candidates and is the emerging application of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. The report investigates the AI recruitment value generation, market dynamics, volumes and top companies that are offering the service. The forecast establishes the trends from 2014 to 2018 to create predictions until 2025. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

……Continued

