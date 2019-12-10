Kenyan Head of State suggests review of Georgetown treaty

Nairobi, ANGOLA, December 10 - The Kenyan President, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, envisioned on Monday, in Nairobi, a new deal between the European Union and the ACP with mutual advantages.,

The Kenyan Head of State - speaking in the end of the session of the ACP (African, Caribbean & Pacific Group) Summit, marked with several interventions - stressed the need for revision of the Georgetown Agreement, which was referenced at the works of the 110th session of the Council of Ministers, last Saturday.

The Georgetown Agreement – a constitutive act of the ACP group - exists since 1975, year that was equally established the partnership with the European Union (EU).

To the Kenyan President, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, whon took over the chair of the ACP Group on Monday Dec 9, there is a need for an advantageous relationship between members, in view of the multilateralism principle that is part of this summit motto.

The Kenyan President defends more dynamism in the group, revitalizing the South-South cooperation.

Before Uhuru Muigati Kenyatta, the ACP Former General Secretary, representatives of the European Union, United Nation and others ACP officials addressed their speeches.

The 9th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the ACP, running under the motto ''For a transformed and engaged ACP Group in favour of multilateralism'', is set to end this Tuesday.

The Angolan Vice-President, Bornito de Sousa, participates in the event in representation of the Head of State, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

