AI In Aviation Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Artificial Intelligence is being increasingly leveraged in the aviation industry both on-ground to improve operational efficiency, eliminate or reduce errors, and increase customer satisfaction, and also in-flight for plane condition monitoring, aided flight, etc.

AI is helping the aviation industry improve operational efficiency in multiple ways. Crew management is one example. Airlines utilize AI based rostering tools to smart assign crew members to flights based on certain factors like availability, credibility, certifications, and qualifications.

In terms of improving revenue, AI helps directly by ancillary price optimization and directly by improving customer satisfaction and hence, retention. Ancillary price optimization involves studying past data and analyzing customer data to make price-based decisions, like offering discounts, providing options for a quick check-in, etc. In improving customer satisfaction, AI-enabled solutions are capable of analyzing past customer engagement data to provide more favourable ticket prices, improve the overall flight experience, suggest meals, etc. Sentiment analysis also helps airline brands align their brand messaging.

In aiding in-flight actions, A.I. is used to continually automate flight processes for better efficiency and support to pilots. Certain aeroplane processes like ground handling, cargo loading, fueling, cleaning, and aircraft safety checks are being automated for better efficiency. AI-based aircraft maintenance tools help the aviation industry eliminate errors in the maintenance process through smart asset management and monitoring tools that can detect issues early for a proactive response. Other benefits include fuel consumption optimization, which greatly saves the aviation industry money.

The benefits in terms of revenue, customer engagement and satisfaction, and machine maintenance and monitoring are driving airlines to implement newer A.I. enable solutions continually.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Intel Corporation

Neurala Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Airbus SE

Boeing

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric

NVIDIA Corporation

Amazon

Northrop Grumman Corporation

IRIS Automation

Pilot AI Labs

Samsung Electronics

Thales S.A.

Xilinx

Cognitive Code

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Micron Technology

Innovative Binaries

Searidge Technologies

Segmentation

The report is also segmented by product type:

Hardware

Software

Services

And segmented by application

Surveillance

Virtual Assistance

Flight Operations

Smart Logistics

Others

Regional Analysis

For the mentioned time period (historic and projected timelines), the following regions are analyzed for AI in Aviation markets:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Industry News

Hitachi Vantara recently unveiled that they have developed an AI solution for the aviation industry that combines computer vision with video analytics and machine learning to help airline and airport staff better serve customers by identifying congestion and delays for proactive resolution.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.