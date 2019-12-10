Airline Booking Platforms Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

According to different studies, travelling industry has seen year on year rise as the millennial population has prioritized it over investments in housing, car and other must-have items once upon a time. The changing demographics and trends have favoured online booking, and airline booking platforms on several devices, platforms, and segments have got a huge boost in the past few years. The trend is set to favour the growth of airline booking platforms and the competition in the segment is increasing significantly, with many entrants in the market from various large organizations.

A growing number of travellers now prefer to make their travel booking by themselves with the flexibility to pick and choose dates and itinerary, making it completely personalized to their needs. The airline booking platforms have grown to allow direct bookings, personal and business travel bookings, and provide a variety of payment options to make it attractive to travellers. The trend also shows a rising number of preference for online air bookings through websites, apps or other digital purchasing.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Booking Holdings

Yahoo

Lastminute

Expedia

Etraveli

Cheapflights

Ctrip

Kiwi.com s.r.o.

Qunar

Travix International

Rakuten

momondo

easyJet

iGola

Orbitz

Segmentation

The report studies market competition landscape from a variety of providers and products with the segmentation on product type, application and key companies. The breakdown of airline booking platforms data from 2014 to 2019 has been segmented on product types that can be OTA, Tickets Comparison Engine or other. The segmentation on application includes a breakdown of data for international airline booking and domestic airline booking, which can be for purposes like leisure, business, honeymoon, a pilgrimage or other reasons for travel.

Regional Analysis

The breakdown of the airline booking platform market by geography showcases the influence of many local players and specific trends that affect the preference of products. The USA is the largest market for online booking platform with air travel locally and internationally being the preferred mode of transport. China comes in second with the highest volume of travellers, using airline booking platforms for managing their journeys. The reports reveal a double-digit increase in the share of travellers globally and the surveyed areas include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Industry News

The report titled Global Airline Reservation Systems Market was recently released with comprehensive estimates and forecasts up to 2024. The report analyzes various Airline Booking Platforms on different platforms, regions, applications and takes into account historic data from 2014 to 2018. The focus on global Airline booking trends and individual preferences help to analyze the risk factors, customer expectations, growth potential, key drivers, and opportunities in the market.

Using observations of airline booking platforms to strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies helps to get a realistic approach to the changes and trends that will shape the market in the coming years.

Table of Contents

Global Airline Booking Platforms Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Airline Booking Platforms by Players

4 Airline Booking Platforms by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Airline Booking Platforms Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

