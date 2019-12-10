AgroSavfe announces name change to Biotalys and incorporation of US subsidiary, Biotalys, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- New corporate identity reflects mission to shape the future of sustainable and safe food supply



Incorporation of Biotalys, Inc. supports ambitious international growth strategy

GHENT, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroSavfe NV, a rapidly growing and transformative Food and Crop protection company developing a new generation of protein-based biocontrols, today announces that its company name changes to “Biotalys”. As a result, AgroSavfe NV becomes Biotalys NV, effective immediately. In addition, to further support its international growth and to prepare the launch of its first biofungicide, expected in 2022 in the USA, the Company has incorporated Biotalys, Inc. The Company’s headquarters remain based in the biotech hub in Ghent, Belgium.

Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys, commented: “We are thrilled to unveil our new corporate identity, Biotalys, reflecting our mission to work towards a more sustainable food supply chain and our ambition to transform food and crop protection with our unique, effective and safe protein-based biocontrol solutions. The new branding comes at an exciting time when we are approaching the final stage of development of our first biofungicide, BioFun-1, which is expected to enter the US market in 2022. BioFun-1 will initially target the fruits and vegetables segment, and its unique mode of action and product characteristics will enable to protect food crops from key pests and diseases, as well as extend shelf life to reduce food waste, which is a major challenge globally." He added: “The establishment of Biotalys, Inc. is in line with our ambitious growth strategy and will support long-term value creation through the commercialization of our products in the USA. We look forward to further expanding our team, building our brand internationally, and accelerating the development of our innovative biocontrol solutions in multiple indications.”

The Company was founded in 2013 under the name AgroSavfe, and since its inception, achieved recognition from the investment community and the industry as a unique and powerful technology platform for the identification and development of novel, targeted protein-based biocontrol solutions across multiple indications.

Building on its scientific expertise and the validation and de-risking of the platform, the new corporate identity, Biotalys, reflects a natural evolution towards a maturing Food and Crop Protection business, interacting with the whole food value chain and offering alternative food and crop protection solutions that combine chemical-like consistent performance with a biological safety profile.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is a rapidly growing and transformative Food and Crop protection company developing a new generation of protein-based biocontrol solutions, shaping the future of sustainable and safe food supply.

Based on its ground-breaking technology platform, the Company is developing a broad pipeline of effective and safe products with novel modes of action, addressing key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate.

Biotalys’ unique protein-based biocontrols combine the high-performance characteristics of chemicals with the clean safety profile of biologicals, making them ideal crop protection agents for both pre- and post-harvest applications. The Company is on track to launch its first biofungicide in the USA in 2022, followed by subsequent market introductions globally.

Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has raised €51 million to date from specialist international investors. The Company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com .

For further information, please contact Marieke Vermeersch, Corporate Communications Consultant T: +32 (0)9 261 06 84 E: marieke.vermeersch@biotalys.com



