Luffing Jib Tower Crane Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Introduction

Global Luffing Jib Tower Crane Market

Luffing jib tower crane, also known as a level luffing crane is a crane mechanism where the hook remains constant during the process of luffing but the jib of the crane move in the upward, downward, inward, and outward directions in order to move the hook to the desired place. Luffing jib tower crane is important in the construction fields and shipbuilding fields as this crane can carry a huge amount of load and can further deliver the load in any given direction. The luffing jib tower crane mechanism runs through gears that need to be operated manually.

Luffing jib tower cranes come with luffing cabs that consist of gears that run the mechanism of the crane. The gear systems are sophisticated and are easy to be operated. Luffing jib construction crane is critical for the construction of tall and large buildings as there is no issue even when there are multiple cranes working in the same construction radius. Also, these cranes are easy to park. Luffing jib tower crane aids in increasing the efficiency of the construction process, thereby increasing productivity at the site.

The World Luffing Jib Tower Crane Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the production and manufacturing, emerging trends, market dynamics, and other influential factors that can affect market growth. The report provides information on the key market areas for growth, key market players, etc in the luffing jib tower crane market based on the historical data available for the previous year. The report comes with a well-researched data on the global luffing jib tower crane market. The report predicts future trends and scope of the market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Key Players of Global Luffing Jib Tower Crane Market =>

• Zoomlion

• SCM

• XCMG

• DAHAN

• Manitowoc

• Liebherr

• WOLFFKRAN

• Terex

• FAVCO

• Fushun Yongmao

• HKTC

Market Segmentation

Luffing jib tower crane improves the efficiency of material handling cycles at the job site, reducing the construction time. Due to this factor, this equipment is widely used in construction and shipbuilding site. These cranes carry more amount of load as compared to the normal tower cranes. These cranes can be moved in horizontal as well as vertical direction. This is another factor that is expected to drive the demand for the luffing jib tower crane. Many companies are entering the luffing jib tower crane market in order to meet the market demand. To better analyse the market growth prospects, the global market has been segmented into two parts on the basis of types and applications. The types segment includes Max. Load Capacity 50t. The application segment includes High Rise Buildings and Bridge Building.

Regional Overview

The regional analysis on the luffing jib tower crane market analyzes the market at the regional and global levels. The report discusses the current market value of the luffing jib tower crane market and also predicts the future market value for the forecast period 2019-2024. The report studies the key market players and the strategies used by them, market growth, etc in the luffing jib tower crane market, at regional levels. The report analyzes the profitability, growth opportunities, market size, and share, etc in the regions of the USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia. The report also covers the key market areas present in these regions.

Industry News

Cosman, a tower crane manufacturer in Spain, has launched large capacity flat-top tower crane. The model has been named as 21LC1400 and is now available in the market. The new model is expected to provide enhanced performance in lifting heavy loads at the construction, mining, shipyards and other sites. The model features modular designed counter jib to reduce operating radius at the small sites

Major Key Points of Global Luffing Jib Tower Crane Market

• Chapter 1 About the Luffing Jib Tower Crane Industry

• Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

• Chapter 3 World Luffing Jib Tower Crane Market share

• Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

• Chapter 5 Company Profiles

• Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

• Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

• Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

• Chapter 9 World Luffing Jib Tower Crane Market Forecast through 2024

• Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview







