GRC Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global GRC Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software offer an efficient and automated solution to risk management, internal auditing, and compliance practices. GRC could be defined as an integrated, holistic approach to organization-wide governance, risk, and compliance to ensure that the organization acts ethically correct and in compliance with the company’s risk appetite, internal policies, and external regulations. Hence, GRC software is responsible for automating the processes and workflows related to documentation, reporting of risk management, and compliance activities related to corporate governance.

The global GRC software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% and reach USD 51.5 billion. A significant contributor to this growth is the need for enforcing stringent compliance mandates, risk and compliance data, get an overview of the holistic view of the policies, and most importantly, the increase in data breaches. Further, new technologies such as AI and blockchain shall give a boost to the global GRC software market.

Key Players

ProcessGene

Continuity Partner

SAI Global

Sevron Safety Solutions

IRM Security

LogicManager

ReadiNow

Impero

Aravo

Software AG

SAP GRC

ACL GRC

LogicGate

Thomson Reuters

ZenGRC

Fastpath

Cammsrisk

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4451511-global-grc-software-market-2019-by-company-regions

Segmentation

The segmentation can be carried out on the basis of the type of GRC software being used, which could be Cloud-Based or Web-Based.

Additionally, based on the organization size and environment where it is being used, the market can also be segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Regional Analysis

As for the regional analysis, the following areas were analyzed in this report:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Italy)

The Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The North American region is the global leader in the GRC software market.

Industry News

Leading service provider of cloud-based GRC software, ProcessUnity, recently announced the appointment of Sean Cronin as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. Sean is the successor of Todd Stone, who was the co-founder of the company. His 15 years of experience in GRC software is expected to give the company a further boost and improve its standing in the market.



Make Enquiry Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4451511-global-grc-software-market-2019-by-company-regions

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.