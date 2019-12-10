Photovoltaic (PV) Battery 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Photovoltaic devices are composed of special semiconductors that have the capacity of converting photons (light energy) into electric energy. Photovoltaic Batteries are capable of storing the energy thus generated.

With the increase in solar-powered photovoltaic products, it comes as no surprise that the PV battery market has also expanded to a considerable level. In addition to solar installations, solar-powered vehicles and other similar appliances or gadgets that have a greater energy demand are set to further boost the market for photovoltaic batteries.

The report monitors, estimates, and evaluates the trends prevailing in the global photovoltaic (PV) battery market. It factors in the historical data to make accurate predictions on the future of the industry.

Key Players

Tesla

Sunpower

SolarEdge

Sunrun

AGL Solar

Goal Zero

Photonix Solar

Krannich Solar

Yingli Solar

Segmentation

Based on the composition of the photovoltaic (PV) battery, the market can be segmented into the following categories - Monocrystalline photovoltaic battery, Polycrystalline photovoltaic battery, and Thin-Film (Amorphous) Photovoltaic battery.

Further, depending on the area of application, the industry can also be segmented as residential, commercial, power plants, and off-grid networks.

Regional Analysis

For the purpose of this report, the global photovoltaic (PV) battery market can be divided into the following regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable technologies paired with the government regulations and incentives are offering a boost to this sector within the Asia-Pacific region. Countries like India, China, Japan, and Vietnam are making headways the field of solar-based renewable energies and may emerge as leaders in the PV battery market as well.

Industry News

With an ambitious target of 100 GW until 2022, the Indian PV market dealing in solar panels, batteries, and accessories are struggling to bridge the viability gap. In fact, the country imports nearly 85% of its PV requirements from countries like China, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Malaysia. Further, the inverted duty structure makes it easier for manufacturers to import the complete module rather than importing parts or components, which is again a deterrent to the market. Not to mention that the imported items cost 10 to 20% cheaper than their domestic counterparts.

If India hopes to achieve its target, the manufacturers are expecting the Government to take the necessary measures to incentivize the market.

