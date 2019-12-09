NATIONAL MEASLES RESPONSE AND RECOVERY APPEAL 6 December 2019
SAMOA, December 9 - On Friday, 6th December 2019, Samoa officially launched its National Measles and Recovery Appeal.
This Appeal is aimed towards getting support for Samoa’s national efforts to contain the outbreak and immunize its population (herd immunity).
The National Measles Response and Recovery Appeal can be viewed in its entirety here:
