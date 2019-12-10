"Six Bodies In a Barn" None of the Deceased Lived Locally

The homicide team spent the day examining the scene.The police found a gun buried in the farm and a car submerged in the river; Kelvin couldn’t believe his luck

Sonia A Nwajei book launch; Kelvin Dean. A four-part murder mystery about a young man and his family. Kelvin's only wish was to see his mother for Christmas. All Gracie wanted, was to spend the holiday with her son. But tragedy struck on eve of Christmas, and the battle for survival begins.All kelvin did was offer some help to his cousin Len. Unfortunately, that decision will go on to drastically change his life, destroy his family, cost his job and alienate his friends. He fought like hell to get his life back. But he only managed to save himself. He paid a huge price for his kindness, which begs the question?. Is it ever ok to leave a loved one in need?. Would you still help, if you knew your assistance will incur dire consequences?. What would you have done differently to Kelvin, given the same situation?Find out, in this fine piece of work from an inspiring writer. This novel will make a great gift for your family or friends, and a good read for you this season.Men and women are eagerly embracing this new book which is now available for purchase on all digital platform.About the AuthorSonia A Nwajei is an intelligent, creative and passionate writer. She began her writing career in 2016 and has since published three non-fiction titles.- 26 Ways to Inspire Yourself- 6 Misconception About Marriage- Eleven Crucial Steps for Indie WritersSonia lives in Brisbane, Australia, where she owns and manages an online clothing business.



