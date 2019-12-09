Stacey Pool Named Chief Marketing Officer at Noodles & Company

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that Stacey Pool has been named Chief Marketing Officer, effective December 30, 2019. She will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Dave Boennighausen.



“We are delighted to welcome Stacey Pool to the Noodles Team,” said Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer. “As a highly skilled marketing leader, Stacey has a strong track record of utilizing guest and business insights to create targeted and personalized marketing strategies, and brings with her deep digital experience across multiple industries. We believe she is a great fit for Noodles as we continue to position our brand for sustained top-line growth and margin expansion.”

Prior to joining Noodles, Ms. Pool held a variety of leadership roles at Vail Resorts, Inc., a premier mountain resort company, including leading the company’s industry-leading season pass efforts and the introduction of the first digital mountain assistant. In her most recent role as Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing, she successfully led her team to deliver double-digit revenue growth by advancing guest segmentation and personalization capabilities, improving brand awareness, and executing fully integrated marketing campaigns. Before joining Vail Resorts, Ms. Pool was at Nike, Inc., where she defined the vision and strategy for the NIKEiD.com digital experience.

“I am thrilled to be joining Noodles & Company at this exciting time,” said Ms. Pool. “As a longtime fan and guest, I have witnessed firsthand the recent evolution of the brand and I look forward to working with the team to expand the company’s visibility and reach its potential.”

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love, to new ones you’re about to discover for the first time. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

