Aptinyx to Present Preclinical Data Exhibiting Effects of NYX-783 in Models of PTSD and Alcohol Use Disorder at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology’s Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced a presentation highlighting preclinical data on its novel NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-783. The data exhibit robust effects of NYX-783 on conditioned fear in PTSD models and on alcohol consumption in a stress-induced alcohol seeking model. The studies were conducted in collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina and Northwestern University. The presentation is taking place today, December 9, 2019, at the Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology in Orlando, Florida.



“We continue to observe preclinical effects of NYX-783 that strongly support its ongoing clinical development as a treatment for PTSD,” said Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aptinyx. “In addition to bolstering our understanding of the positive effects of NYX-783 on learning and memory processes, these data highlight its potential utility in treating a common comorbidity of PTSD—alcohol use disorder. As we seek to understand the full therapeutic potential of NYX-783, it is very encouraging to see these data demonstrating its activity across multiple facets of such a complex condition.”

“The data observed with Aptinyx’s NYX-783 in this model are very intriguing,” said Justin T. Gass, Ph.D., assistant professor of neuroscience at the Medical University of South Carolina. “The novel mechanism of NYX-783 appears to have differentiated effects on learning and memory processes and significantly reduced stress-induced alcohol-seeking behavior in rats. Importantly, NYX-783 also significantly reduced relapse-like behavior in this model. Together, these data are supportive of further evaluation of NYX-783 and its potential utility in substance abuse conditions such as alcohol use disorder.”

Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: The Novel N-methyl-D-aspartate Receptor Modulator NYX-783 Exhibits Therapeutic Effects in Rodent Models Useful for the Study of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Comorbid Alcohol Use Disorder

Poster Number: 247

Presenter: M. Scott Bowers, Ph.D., Aptinyx Inc.

Poster Presentation: Monday, December 9, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

About NYX-783

NYX-783 is a novel, oral NMDA receptor modulator currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In preclinical studies of NYX-783, particularly strong results were observed in psychiatric models, models of fear extinction, and models of substance abuse. In a Phase 1 clinical study of NYX-783, ample central nervous system exposure was observed and the product candidate demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse effects, across a wide dose range. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to the development of NYX-783 for the treatment of PTSD.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s business plans and objectives, therapeutic effects of the company’s product candidates, expectations regarding the design, implementation, timing, and success of its current and planned clinical trials, expectations regarding its preclinical development activities, and expectations regarding its uses and sufficiency of capital. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of the company’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical studies; the company’s ability to execute on its strategy; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in its other filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Aptinyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

