NXP Semiconductors to Host Investor Open House at Consumer Electronics Show

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will host an open house for the investment community at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show. The event will enable buy-side and sell-side participants to engage with various NXP business leaders and experience product demonstrations to better understand the Company’s initiatives.



Specific details:

When: January 7, 2020, 8:30am to 9:30am PST

Where: Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas NV, Central Plaza, location 18.

During the open house, NXP will not facilitate private meetings with investors or analysts, nor provide an update to current business conditions as the Company will be in its quiet period ahead of fourth quarter earnings.

Pre-registration is not required.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com

Forward-looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP’s business strategy, financial condition, results of operations, and market data, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after NXP distributes this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in NXP’s SEC filings. Copies of NXP’s SEC filings are available on NXP’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.nxp.com or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

For further information, please contact: Investors:

Jeff Palmer

jeff.palmer@nxp.com

+1 408 518 5411

Media:

Jacey Zuniga

jacey.zuniga@nxp.com

+1 512 895 7398



NXP-CORP



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.