CooperCompanies to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Calif., on January 14, 2020. Albert G. White III, President and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled to begin at 4:30PM PT (7:30PM ET).



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.coopercos.com .

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

