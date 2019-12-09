Emerald Scientific Announces Partnership with 2019 Marijuana Business Conference in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- Emerald Excited to Guide the Science of MJBizCon in Third Year of Partnership with Conference’s Science Symposium



SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Emerald Scientific, LLC (“Emerald”), the cannabis industry’s most distinguished distributor of high-quality scientific supplies to cannabis testing laboratories, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the Marijuana Business Conference (“MJBizCon”) on Dec. 11-13 in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as presenting as a partner at MJBizCon’s Science Symposium for the third year in a row. Emerald Scientific executives will be present for interviews at Booth 4546.

MJBizCon, one of the largest cannabis conferences in the world, is the preeminent conference to drive business deals and forge valuable connections between cannabis professionals. The Emerald Scientific team will join more than 35,000 cannabis professionals and 1,300 exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center at 3150 Paradise Road. The MJBizCon exhibition floor will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST on Dec. 11-12 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST on Dec. 13.

Emerald Scientific is the first and only company dedicated to distributing scientific equipment and supplies exclusively to the cannabis industry for analysis, testing, production, and extraction. Emerald Scientific also hosts the annual Emerald Conference, the most advanced technical and comprehensive science conference in the cannabis industry. The conference has become a must-attend event for decision makers in analytical testing, extraction science, research and development, cultivation science, formulations, and pre-clinical research.

As a partner with MJBizCon, Emerald Scientific served as an advisor on content, selected speakers, and directed the research that will be presented at this year’s Science Symposium. The Science Symposium is designed as a primer for cannabis entrepreneurs who are seeking a greater familiarity with the plant and its applications that will lead to the development of best practices for producing consumer-friendly marijuana products.

Emerald Scientific President Wes Burk will be giving the introductory speech and Emerald partner Dr. John Abrams will be presenting his findings on new paradigms for uncovering cannabis’ efficacy in health and disease at the Science Symposium. The program will address topics ranging from research to final product testing, includes a networking luncheon and a question-and-answer session with industry experts.

“Emerald Scientific has really guided the science of MJBizCon,” said Wes Burk, President of Emerald Scientific. “We’ve had such an effect on the space that we have been able to move the Science Symposium past basic science and advance it parallel to the industry, its innovation and needs. Global expansion of the cannabis market has now made research and development of the plant a race on the world stage -- it’s really important for us to lead this conversation.”

The Science Symposium will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and the reception will take place from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Westgate Ballroom.

For more information about Emerald Scientific, visit https://emeraldscientific.com/. For more information about the Emerald Conference, visit https://theemeraldconference.com/.

About Emerald Scientific

Emerald Scientific is the first and only company dedicated to bridging the gap between the scientific equipment and cannabis industries. Emerald Scientific created the “Emerald Test,” which is an inter-laboratory comparison and proficiency test for cannabis testing labs. The test has been used in more than 100 labs across 11 countries. Each year, Emerald also hosts the most advanced, comprehensive and technical event in the cannabis industry, The Emerald Conference. To learn more, please visit www.emeraldscientific.com.

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Cassandra Dowell

858-264-6600

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.