Real Christmas Trees Provide Family Memories and Environmental Benefits Says NCTA

Demand for real Christmas trees continues to increase as Millennial families create lasting Christmas memories and have a positive impact on the environment.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for real Christmas trees continues to increase as Millennial families create lasting Christmas memories and have a positive impact on the environment. The search for the perfect tree and the memories made around it create an authentic experience artificial trees can’t replace.

Millennials are creating their own Christmas traditions by seeking out real Christmas trees. Millennials tend to seek out products that are authentic, natural and meaningful. Their purchasing decisions and preferences are driving such trends as artisan goods, organic produce, and authentic and adventurous experiences. A real Christmas tree and the family experience of selecting it fall right in line with all of these interests.

There has been continued growth in the number of Christmas trees sold at tree farms, according to the National Christmas Tree Association’s annual consumer survey . Much of this growth is due to the popularity of agritainment: farm-based entertainment and activities like corn mazes, apple picking, hayrides, sleigh rides, visits with Santa and more. It’s a great way to create family traditions while learning where their trees come from.

Going to pick out your real Christmas tree is an event to look forward to and remember forever. Every tree is unique. It becomes a one-of-a-kind icon for each year in your family’s history.

Real Christmas trees come from and return to the earth. They are biodegradable and can be reused for mulch or recycled in multiple ways. Christmas tree farmers make sure planting and harvesting are balanced to protect the environment. For every real Christmas tree they harvest, farmers plant at least one new tree. Children learn in grade school that growing trees, including real Christmas trees, helps with carbon sequestration, naturally working to slow climate change. As consumers increasingly seek to reduce the use of plastic straws and bags, choosing a real tree is another way they can make a positive contribution to the environment and their Christmas enjoyment.

“A Real Christmas tree is the traditional symbol for this season of giving, sharing, and family gatherings,” says Paul Schroeder, a Christmas tree grower from Wisconsin and president of the National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA). “Nothing says Christmas more than the fresh scent, feel and evergreen beauty of a real Christmas tree.”

NCTA recommends shopping for a real Christmas tree early in the season. Whether you prefer to select a tree at a local choose-and-cut farm, a garden center, retail lot or big box store, the earlier you shop the better selection you will find. Real Christmas trees will be readily available across the country beginning the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Before starting your adventure, look to the NCTA website, www.realchristmastrees.org, for tips to save you time and ensure success. On the website you can learn about the different tree varieties and discover how to test the trees for freshness. Be sure you have measured the space your tree will occupy and take the tape measure with you (trees always look shorter outside). Use the right stand for the size of tree you are purchasing. You can find additional tips on the selection and care and find where to purchase a real Christmas tree near you on the NCTA website. Look for the drop-down tab labeled “All About Trees.” You'll find all you need to have a Real Christmas Tree experience.

The most important thing you can do to ensure a great, fresh Christmas tree experience is to make a fresh cut, removing about an inch from the bottom of the trunk, before placing your tree in the stand. This can be done at the tree lot or at home with a common carpenter saw but should happen within 2-3 of hours of purchasing the tree. Real Christmas trees will remain fresh and moist as long as they get a fresh cut and the cut is submerged in water through the holiday season. Check the water level in the stand daily. Never let the bottom of the trunk dry out. A funnel-type watering product makes watering your tree easy. NCTA recommends placing the tree away from direct heat sources such as HVAC vents and fireplaces.

A real Christmas tree is a living, breathing member of your family during the holiday season. Long after the Christmas gifts have been forgotten, the experience of selecting, bringing home and decorating your family tree will provide you and your children with treasured memories for years to come.



Contact Information

Doug Hundley

National Christmas Tree Association

http://www.realchristmastrees.org

(800) 975-5920



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.