Hy-Hybrid Energy, GOLDI Mobility and HES Energy Systems Form Strategic Partnership on Hydrogen Powered Drones

From left: Dr. Naveed Akhtar (CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy), Harshavardhan Thakar (GM – Sales & Ops, HES Energy Systems), Benjamin Gobert (CFO, HES Energy Systems), Ferenc Kovacs (CEO, GOLDI Mobility Kft.)

GLASGOW, BUDAPEST, SINGAPORE, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy (Hy-Hybrid), GOLDI Mobility Kft (GOLDI) and HES Energy Systems Pte Ltd (HES) have signed an MoU to explore strategic cooperation on hydrogen powered drones for the Hungarian market.

The goal of this cooperation is to bring hydrogen powered drone services to Hungary leveraging on all three parties’ capabilities. Activity will start with the commercialization of the US-made HYCOPTER drone from HES Energy Systems. The GOLDI team plans to deliver the first HYCOPTER in Hungary by Q1 2020 and is setting up engineering support & maintenance activities to make sure end customers are well trained and supported in the long run.

HYCOPTER is the world’s first commercial fuel cell powered electric multirotor drone available on the market. It is able to fly for much longer than conventional battery-powered drone, thus gathering more data and providing enhanced ISR (Inspection, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) capabilities to operators.

Located in the heart of the European Union with a population of 10 million, Hungary is an ideal candidate for fast adoption of advanced robotics solutions. Drones and robots can be operated as augmented tools to support engineering workforce during industrial inspection, emergency response operations or for key assets and security. Hungary could soon become a leading innovation hub powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com

About GOLDI Mobility Kft :

GOLDI provides manufacturing and repair services for public transportation (trams and buses) since 1981. As an ambitious Hungarian manufacturer, GOLDI plans for local assembly of fuel cell electric drivetrains for buses, including fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, electric motors, DC-DC converters and control systems. GOLDI has received interests from a number of Hungarian-based entities to adopt hydrogen-electric powered technologies.

Visit www.goldi.co or contact Ferenc Kovacs, hydrobus@goldimobility.com

About HES Energy Systems | by H3 Dynamics:

HES Energy Systems is developing power solutions for increased endurance and performance of remote field robots and unmanned aerial vehicles. Following a first world distance record set in the US by a NASA-backed university team over 12 years ago. The company addresses short flight durations as one of the final frontiers in drone technology. HES was acquired in 2015 by H3 Dynamics Group (Singapore, France, USA), which is developing off-grid field robotics and AI-enabled data services.

Visit: www.hes.sg



