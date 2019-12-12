Thomas William Furniture Will Exhibit 2020 Collection at Prestigious Smithsonian Craft Show
The expert craftsmanship and Shaker-inspired design of this cabinet accentuate the stunning natural grain of walnut and zebrawood.
Standing tall on graceful legs, this meticulously constructed lighted cabinet is crafted in solid Pennsylvania cherry with dark wenge accents.
Dumke's signature blend of fine craftsmanship and meticulous detailing, in an elegant statement-making console.
Tom Dumke, furniture maker from midwest chosen to exhibit at prestigious Smithsonian Craft Show April 22-26.
"I am excited and honored to be accepted into the prestigious Smithsonian Craft Show, this is my third time" said Tom enthusiastically. "There are many fine crafts people who apply to this show." Tom handcrafts solid wood furniture that is Shaker inspired and is traditional with a modern flair. The clean line of the Shaker form inspires the design, creating pieces sized proportionally for today's need; clean unadorned simplicity, functionalism and craftsmanship. He also is influenced with a deep respect for the furniture craftsmen of the 17th and 18th centuries. Their knowledge of form, balance, joinery and of wood movement is evident in the pieces of fine furniture that still exist today.
Thomas William Furniture is based out of Southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee metropolitan area. For more information, please visit https://www.thomaswilliamfurniture.com
