Thomas William Furniture Will Exhibit 2020 Collection at Prestigious Smithsonian Craft Show

The expert craftsmanship and Shaker-inspired design of this cabinet accentuate the stunning natural grain of walnut and zebrawood. Standing tall on graceful legs, this meticulously constructed lighted cabinet is crafted in solid Pennsylvania cherry with dark wenge accents. Dumke's signature blend of fine craftsmanship and meticulous detailing, in an elegant statement-making console.

Tom Dumke, furniture maker from midwest chosen to exhibit at prestigious Smithsonian Craft Show April 22-26.

I am excited and honored to be accepted into the prestigious Smithsonian Craft Show, this is my third time.” — Tom Dumke

OCONOMOWOC, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas William Furniture will exhibit 2020 Collection at prestigious 38th Annual Smithsonian Craft Show. The 38th annual Smithsonian Craft Show will be held April 23-26 at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C, with a preview night reception April 22. Tom Dumke of Thomas William Furniture is one of the 120 fine-art craft artists chosen from more than 1,000 applications. Thomas William Furniture is based in Southeastern Wisconsin. Artists in seventeen medium categories were selected to participate throughout a highly competitive jury review process by a distinguished panel of jurors who are experts in the visual arts."I am excited and honored to be accepted into the prestigious Smithsonian Craft Show, this is my third time" said Tom enthusiastically. "There are many fine crafts people who apply to this show." Tom handcrafts solid wood furniture that is Shaker inspired and is traditional with a modern flair. The clean line of the Shaker form inspires the design, creating pieces sized proportionally for today's need; clean unadorned simplicity, functionalism and craftsmanship. He also is influenced with a deep respect for the furniture craftsmen of the 17th and 18th centuries. Their knowledge of form, balance, joinery and of wood movement is evident in the pieces of fine furniture that still exist today.Thomas William Furniture is based out of Southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee metropolitan area. For more information, please visit https://www.thomaswilliamfurniture.com

Thomas William Furniture



