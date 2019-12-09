MFC Authentics & Framing Annual Toy Drive Benefiting NFL Alumni Caring for Kids Mission

Donations Benefiting Burlington County DCP&P

/EIN News/ -- Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MFC Authentics and Framing will be holding our Annual Toy Drive again this holiday season. We are proud to announce our new partnership with the NFL Alumni Association and their Caring for Kids Program.

All toys collected during this year’s Toy Drive will be distributed to those children who benefit through the Caring for Kids Program. This year’s beneficiary will be the Burlington County DCP&P.

“We are honored to be part of this year’s MFC Authentics and Framing Toy Drive,” said NFL Alumni CEO Beasley Reece. “We are happy to donate to such a worthwhile cause and look forward to brightening this holiday season for as many children possible.”

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off or sent to: MFC Authentics and Framing, 1871 Route 70 East, Unit 7, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 . We will also accept cash donations which will be used to purchase additional toys for this holiday season.

Deadline for Toy Drop Offs and Donations is Friday, December 20, 2020.

Michael Gaimari NFL Alumni 973-241-5156 michael.gaimari@nflalumni.org



