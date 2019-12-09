Judge Goodwin Transfers Remaining Bard TVM Cases to the State Federal Court

Judge Goodwin oversees the TVM Mesh Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) which at one time totaled over 100,000 cases. 14,183 of those cases were Bard cases.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 3, 2019, Judge Joseph Goodwin ordered the transfer of 14 of the 15 remaining cases in the Bard Transvaginal Mesh Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) in the Southern District of West Virginia to their individual federal home courts across the country. Judge Goodwin oversees the transvaginal mesh (TVM) MDL which at one time totaled over 100,000 cases. 14,183 of those cases were Bard cases.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney and practicing physician and certified life care planner, represents one of the 14 women with injuries caused by the Bard devices. That case will be transferred to the United States District Court for the District of Oregon (2:15-cv-05998). Dr. Vigna represents women with disabling injuries who failed to achieve adequate redress in the MDL Tier Settlements, women who are involved in current Wave Discovery Procedures in the MDL, women who had their case dismissed without prejudice from the MDL, and new injury cases.

Dr. Vigna states, “It has been a long road for these women and their families as they search for justice. My trial teams and I will work for all women who are gravely injured by these devices that have caused crippling injuries to the neuromuscular structures of the pelvis, destroyed sexual function, impaired mobility, caused embarrassing impairments in bowel and bladder function, and worst of all caused ongoing life-long catastrophic pain. New injures are surfacing as these devices harden, contract, and create progressive scar tissue within the pelvis of women across the country who have them. We will represent women injured by these devices until the last device is removed,” says Vigna.

Dr. Vigna adds, “Bard smartly took their vaginal mesh devices off the market on March 8, 2019, calling it a ‘business decision and not a safety concern.’ Unfortunately, that was one of the only smart decisions the company made as it relates to its transvaginal mesh product line—to the detriment of a generation of women.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington, DC lawyer who focuses on the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome; he works with national pharmaceutical injury attorneys to pursue justice for his clients.



