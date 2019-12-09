There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,653 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Chair Powell on the death of Paul A. Volcker

December 09, 2019

Statement from Chair Powell on the death of Paul A. Volcker

For immediate release

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Volcker. He believed there was no higher calling than public service. His life exemplified the highest idealsâ€“integrity, courage, and a commitment to do what was best for all Americans. His contributions to the nation left a lasting legacy. My colleagues and I at the Federal Reserve mourn this loss and send our condolences to his family.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.