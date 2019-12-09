Statement from Chair Powell on the death of Paul A. Volcker

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Volcker. He believed there was no higher calling than public service. His life exemplified the highest idealsâ€“integrity, courage, and a commitment to do what was best for all Americans. His contributions to the nation left a lasting legacy. My colleagues and I at the Federal Reserve mourn this loss and send our condolences to his family.

