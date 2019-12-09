Quantum Genomics and Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical Enter into Exclusive Licensing and Collaboration Agreement for Firibastat in Latin America

Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical to receive an exclusive license to develop and commercialize firibastat for the treatment of arterial hypertension in Latin America

/EIN News/ -- PARIS and NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, and Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical, one of the five largest pharmaceutical companies in Brazil, today announced that they have entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize firibastat in Latin America. This is the first regional partnership for Quantum Genomics.



Under the terms of the agreement, Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical will receive exclusive commercialization rights to firibastat for the treatment of arterial hypertension in Latin America. Quantum Genomics will receive upfront and milestone payments amounting up to USD 21,2 M, plus royalties on sales. Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical will fund part of the Phase III study in difficult to treat/resistant hypertension in Latin America as part of the overall pivotal Phase III trial led by Quantum Genomics.

"With its portfolio of over 140 products and a strong concentration on hypertension, Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical is the perfect partner for us in the Latin America market. Its extensive and established cardiology sales force will help to ensure that firibastat, if approved, can transform the standard of care for patients suffering from arterial hypertension throughout Latin America and create long-term shareholder value,” said Jean-Philippe Milon, CEO of Quantum Genomics. “We look forward to include Latin America in our global Phase III trial of firibastat in difficult to treat/resistant hypertension.”

Cleiton de Castro Marques, CEO of Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical, added: "The Phase IIb results of firibastat in arterial hypertension are highly encouraging. Firibastat’s activity across historically difficult-to-treat populations, such as elderly, obese, black and Hispanic groups, fits well into our existing cardiology portfolio and we are excited to have the opportunity to bring this potentially transformative drug to the Latin American community.”

About Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical

Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical is one of the largest Brazilian pharmaceutical companies that has built a successful record, permeated by the dedication and prominence in innovation. With a robust portfolio of more than 100 products, Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical is in constant innovation and committed to the future. Headquartered in Brazil with 4 manufacturing sites and a R&D facility in Toronto, Canada, Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical is also the absolute market leader in Cardiology and Arterial Hypertension with more than 15% of market share (R$). Spearheading innovative therapeutic class, Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical is also a top-rated company in different specialties, such as Dermatology, Gynecology, Pediatrics and Orthopedics. Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical revenue forecast for 2019 is R$ 2,1 billion, around USD 600 M. With over 3,200 employees, Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical is the fourth biggest sales force in the country fully dedicated to promoting the company's portfolio all over the Brazilian territory.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contact information

Quantum Genomics Jean-Philippe Milon

CEO

+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com Marc Karako

CFO - Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com So Bang (Europe) Nathalie Boumendil

Financial Communications

+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr Samuel Beaupain

Media Relations and Scientific Communications

+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel @so-bang.fr LifeSci (USA) Dan Ferry

Financial Communications

+1 (617) 535-7746| d aniel@lifesciadvisors.com Michael Tattory

Media Relations and Scientific Communications

+1 (646) 751-4362 | mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com



Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical Cleiton de Castro Marques

CEO

+55 11 3573 6012 | ccm@biolabfarma.com.br José Roberto da Costa Pereira

Business and Innovation Director

+55 11 3573 6316 | jroberto@biolabfarma.com.br







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.