RetailNext Hires Swee Woon Tan as Senior Regional Director for APAC Region

Seasoned Retail Veteran to Spearhead Industry Leader’s Continued Expansion Throughout Asia Pacific

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, today announced the addition of industry veteran Swee Woon Tan to its Singapore office, joining the organization as a senior regional director, responsible for leading and managing the company’s aggressive growth in the Asia Pacific region.“I’m pleased to add Swee Woon to RetailNext’s global team of highly experienced retailing professionals,” said Greg Porlier, head of international sales at RetailNext. “His expansive retail experience and illustrious track record will prove invaluable to RetailNext’s client portfolio as brands expand upon their use of comprehensive retail analytics solutions to reinvent the shopper experience in today’s new era of retail. RetailNext’s mission is to empower retailers to be better retailers, and Swee Woon’s wealth of expertise and proven abilities in that area will further ignite RetailNext’s growth throughout the region.”Swee Woon joins RetailNext most recently from Nielsen and GfK, where he led retail with his main focus centered on driving and forging successful long-term partnerships with leading retailers and major consumer brands across the APAC region, successfully building an industry-wide reputation for empowering them to effectively address varied business challenges and drive performance and outcomes. He has worked effectively across a wide range of business issues from strategy and transformation to insights and operations, leading to growth of revenue and profitability across retail and consumer brands. Swee Woon speaks and shares regularly on industry thought leadership and trends across APAC.“I’m excited to join RetailNext as it furthers its global expansion,” said Swee Woon. “RetailNext has long been viewed as the innovative market leader and de facto standard in the industry, and product offerings like its revolutionary Aurora sensor and smart store solutions like Traffic 2.0 further solidify its leadership position. Following the demands of consumers and their connected shopping journeys, the retail industry continues to evolve into a seamless, blended mix of digital and physical experiences, and RetailNext is uniquely poised to deliver the solutions needed by retailers to compete and succeed in winning the hearts and minds of shoppers.”“With established offices in San Jose, Singapore, London, Madrid, Tokyo and Cape Town, RetailNext has developed the infrastructure to deliver and support its SaaS platform to retail innovators around the globe,” continued Porlier. “RetailNext’s ability to deploy and service retailing brands world-wide positions RetailNext as the trusted source in the retail analytics industry, and allows the company to continue to build its differentiated partner ecosystem of innovative retail technology solutions.”About RetailNextThe first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real time.More than 475 retailers in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Learn more at www.retailnext.net ###



