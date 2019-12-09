Mauritian women's rugby in Olympic preparation mode

As part of its Mauritius2024 Olympic program, Rugby Union Mauritius has launched an Olympic day dedicated to 14-18 year old girls.

More than 40 girls from all over the island were present at the Olympic call on the Sparc complex.

On the program, detection of young talents, meeting with parents and coaches, explanations of the Olympic program, enough to give stars in the eyes to all girls.

A successful first Olympic day where girls from all over the island were able to share the values ​​of Olympism and ovality.

Jean-Baptiste Gobelet, DTN

This generation is important because it will represent Mauritius for the next Youth Olympic Games to be held in Dakar in July 2022 and for the qualifications of Paris2024. We work well upstream to give Mauritian rugby every chance to be well represented against nations like South Africa. Women's rugby is also one of the priorities of the Mauritian federation for the coming years, we believe enormously in the rise of rugby through the feminine

Céline Lagesse, Coach Girls Academy

It's a huge pleasure to see so many girls today for this Olympic day. This comes from the four corners of the island, clubs but mostly schools.

The development of the Olympic program through school is essential, many girls discover rugby for the first time at school and take a pleasure for them to play. We feel a passion and a growing motivation.

Stephanie Domaingue, Manager Women Program

For us, a pioneer of women's rugby in Mauritius, it is with a lot of emotions and joy to see all her young girls present today. The women's rugby is a young sport in Mauritius that started less than 10 years ago but has a rapid expansion in recent years.

The Olympic opportunity is fabulous for our sport and will allow us to attract more and more Mauritians in this adventure.

