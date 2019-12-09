North America Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Market, Forecast to 2027 - Growing Prominence of Biological WtE Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Waste-To-Energy (WTE) Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study shows the North American waste-to-energy market to grow progressively in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 6.69%, in the forecasting years 2019-2027.

The United States and Canada together constitute the market for waste-to-energy in North America.



Several commercial spaces in Canada, as well as, the people living in residential areas around developed regions, are generating significantly higher volumes of MSW, which is transferred to landfills, where it undergoes combustion for energy generation. Owing to the increased focus on energy conservation, Canada's market for waste-to-energy is expected to grow rapidly. Municipal, provincial and federal governments in Canada have regulated the practices for waste generation and management in the country.



The Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, regulated waste reduction and management in industrial, institutional, and household applications. The growth in the number of WtE treatment plants in the country - from 4 operating plants in 2006 to 12 facilities in 2014 - is expected to play an essential role in driving the market growth. The increase in preference for the use of non-recyclable plastics instead of landfilling, for WtE treatment, is expected to positively impact Canada's waste-to-energy market over the forecasted period.



Competitive Outlook



The prominent companies in the waste-to-energy market are Veolia Environnement S.A., MARTIN GmbH, Waste Management, Inc., Suez Environnement Company, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Amec Foster Wheeler Plc (acquired by Wood Group), Covanta Holding Corporation, BTA International GmbH, Ze-gen, Inc., and Green Conversion Systems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1. North America Waste-To-Energy (Wte) Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Data Analytics & Big Data Optimizing Waste Management Value Chain

2.2.2. Incineration - Key Thermal Waste-To-Energy Technology

2.2.3. Growing Prominence of Biological WtE Technology

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Cost

2.4.2. Environment-Friendly

2.4.3. Substitutes

2.4.4. Availability

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.7.1. Waste Generation

2.7.2. Waste Collection

2.7.3. Suppliers

2.7.4. Manufacturers

2.7.5. Distributors & Retailers

2.7.6. End-Users

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Rising Energy Demand & Need For Energy Security

2.8.2. Substantial Investments In New WtE Projects

2.8.3. Rapid Industrialization & Urbanization Contributing to the Increasing Municipal Waste

2.8.4. Declining Number of Landfill Sites

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Setup Cost - Major Drawback

2.9.2. Availability of Alternative Technologies

2.9.3. Strict Environmental Guidelines

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Depleting Conventional Energy Resources

2.10.2. Emerging Technologies

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Technological Challenges

2.11.2. Opposition From Environmental Groups & Local Communities



3. North America Waste-To-Energy (Wte) Market Outlook - By Technology

3.1. Thermal

3.2. Biological

3.3. Physical



4. North America Waste-To-Energy (Wte) Market Outlook - By Type Of Waste

4.1. Municipal Waste

4.1.1. Residential

4.1.2. Commercial & Institutional

4.1.3. Construction & Demolition

4.1.4. Other Municipal Wastes

4.2. Process Waste

4.3. Medical Waste

4.4. Agriculture Waste

4.5. Other Wastes



5. North America Waste-To-Energy (Wte) Market Outlook - By Application

5.1. Electricity

5.2. Heat

5.3. Combined Heat & Power Units

5.4. Transport Fuels

5.5. Other Applications



6. North America Waste-To-Energy (Wte) Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. United States

6.2. Canada



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Amec Foster Wheeler Plc (Acquired By Wood Group)

7.2. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

7.3. C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Ltd.

7.4. China Everbright International Ltd.

7.5. Covanta Holding Corporation

7.6. Green Conversion Systems, Inc.

7.7. Hitachi Zosen Corporation

7.8. Keppel Seghers

7.9. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

7.10. Plasco Conversion Systems (Acquired By Rmb Advisory Services)

7.11. Suez Environnement Company

7.12. Veolia Environnement S.A.

7.13. Waste Management, Inc.

7.14. Wheelabrator Technologies, Inc.

7.15. Xcel Energy, Inc.

7.16. Bta International Gmbh

7.17. Martin Gmbh

7.18. Ze-Gen, Inc.

7.19. Sako Brno A.S.

7.20. Austrian Energy & Environment Group



