World E-Commerce Market Outlook to 2024 - Auto Accessories Anticipated to Exhibit the Highest CAGR During 2019-2024

The global e-commerce market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 32.4% and will reach a value of USD 34.2 Tn by 2024.



E-commerce is reshaping the modern marketplace by offering better shopping experiences to customers, such as the availability of choices, easy return policies, and door-step delivery services. Increased Internet penetration, the introduction of different types of payment methods like electronic wallets, online payment apps and other contactless technologies, and social media are some of the major factors driving market growth.



Segmentation based on product category:

The consumer electronics segment holds the largest market share and is predicted to expand during the forecast period. Policies like easy returns, enhanced customer support, and an abundance of choices are making consumers prefer online shopping over brick and mortar stores for buying electronic gadgets. The auto accessories segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the 2019-2024 period.



Segmentation based on the channel:

The wholesale e-commerce market held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Across regions, e-commerce platforms are focusing on enhancing their business to business transaction capabilities, to facilitate bulk merchandise purchasing procedures for retailers, for their registered businesses. Leading e-commerce giants like Amazon and eBay are improving their wholesale e-commerce services by providing features like pay-by-invoice, approval workflows, and multi-user accounts to help business customers.



Regional insights:

The e-commerce market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a number of major players in the region, like Alibaba and JD.COM. Companies are continuously reshaping the e-commerce landscape in the region by utilizing advanced technologies like the Internet of Things, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to enhance the agility of the supply chain to facilitate real-time tracking, quick responses to customers' queries, and flexible adjustments in production.



Companies covered:

Amazon

eBay Inc.

JD.COM

Alibaba Group

Walmart Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Expedia Group

Otto Group

The Home Depot

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market overview

2.2.1. Market revenue (USD Tn)

2.2.2. Forecasted market revenue (USD Tn)

2.3. Market drivers

2.4. Market trends

2.5. Market challenges

2.6. Value chain analysis



3. Global e-commerce market - based on product category

3.1. Consumer electronics - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations

3.2. Apparel and accessories - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations

3.3. Food and beverage - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations

3.4. Health and beauty - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations

3.5. Travel and hospitality - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations

3.6. Auto accessories - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations

3.7. Others' - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations



4. Global e-commerce market - based on channel

4.1. Retail - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations

4.2. Wholesale - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations



5. North America e-commerce market

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Revenue (USD Tn)

5.1.2. Forecasted market revenue (USD Tn)

5.2. Market observations

5.3. North America based on product category - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations

5.4. North America based on the channel - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations



6. Europe e-commerce market

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Revenue (USD Tn)

6.1.2. Forecasted market revenue (USD Tn)

6.2. Market observations

6.3. Europe based on product category - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations

6.4. Europe based on the channel - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations



7. Asia-Pacific e-commerce market

7.1. Market overview

7.1.1. Revenue (USD Tn)

7.1.2. Forecasted market revenue (USD Tn)

7.2. Market observations

7.3. Asia-Pacific based on product category - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations

7.4. Asia-Pacific based on the channel - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations



8. Latin America e-commerce market

8.1. Market overview

8.1.1. Revenue (USD Tn)

8.1.2. Forecasted market revenue (USD Tn)

8.2. Market observations

8.3. Latin America based on product category - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations

8.4. Latin America based on the channel - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations



9. The Middle East and Africa e-commerce market

9.1. Market overview

9.1.1. Revenue (USD Tn)

9.1.2. Forecasted market revenue (USD Tn)

9.2. Market observations

9.3. The Middle East and Africa based on product category - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations

9.4. The Middle East and Africa based on the channel - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Tn), key observations



10. Competitive landscape

10.1. Amazon

10.1. a. Company snapshot

10.1. b. Key financials

10.1. c. Business description

10.1. d. Major products and services

10.1. e. Growth strategies and major initiatives

10.2. eBay Inc.

10.3. JD.COM

10.4. Alibaba Group

10.5. Walmart Inc.

10.6. Booking Holdings Inc.

10.7. Expedia Group

10.8. Otto Group

10.9. The Home Depot

10.10. Costco Wholesale Corporation

10.11. Porter's five forces analysis



11. Conclusion

11.1. PESTLE analysis

11.2. E-commerce regulations - comparative analysis

11.3. Future outlook



