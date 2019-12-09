Vishay Intertechnology Plant in Turin, Italy, Receives R&D Grant for Alternative Energy Related Product Development and Production

Grant From EU and Piedmont Focuses on Sustainable Mobility, Renewable Energy, and Efficient Energy Conversion

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received an industrialization of research results (IR2) R&D grant from the European Union and the Regional Government of Piedmont. The SINERGY project (power Semiconductor for INtegrated ENERGY distribution) being funded by the grant at Vishay Italiana in Borgaro will focus on emerging applications for private and public sustainable mobility, the production of energy from renewable sources, and the efficient conversion of energy.



Download pdf of press release including all agency logos .

In addition to strengthening Vishay Semiconductor Italiana in the energy conversion market, the grant is providing opportunities for recent graduates to be involved in engineering and technology transfer to production and the market, as well as funding a number of higher education apprenticeships at the Vishay facility.

“Through the additional resources provided by the IR2 measure, the Vishay Italiana facility in Borgaro is becoming a source of significant component design and manufacturing innovations for solutions aimed at the automotive and industrial markets,” said Johan Vandoorn, Executive VP / Chief Technical Officer at Vishay Intertechnology. “We thank the European Regional Development Fund and the Regional Government of Piedmont for the opportunity to further enhance the work of the Vishay team at Borgaro Torinese.”

Funding for the grant was through ROP-ERDF (Regional Operational Program-European Regional Development Fund) and ROP-ESF (Regional Operational Program-European Social Fund), Vishay project code 309-09.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to PR image: www.redpinesgroup.com/Vishay/Vishay-SinergyGrant_300dpi.jpg

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.