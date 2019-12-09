“GET TO WOW!” A NEW GRAPHIC SELF-START BOOK IS AUTHORED BY GCSEN, THE SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP ORGANIZATION

"Get To Wow!", a new self-guiding book on Social Entrepreneurism "Get To Wow!" back cover

“Get To Wow!”, a self-guiding book, takes students, adult learners, businesses, makers and searchers on the path to activating their inner Social Entrepreneur

"Get To Wow!" is a practical but fun guide enabling readers to become active social entrepreneurs. Readers "Get To Wow!" at their own pace, supported by GCSEN material easily accessed at www.gcsen.com” — Mike Caslin

KINGSTON, NY, USA, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book entitled, “ Get To Wow ! Exploring Your Inner Social Entrepreneur ” has been co-authored and published by the leadership team of GCSEN , The Global Center for Social Entrepreneurship Network (GCSEN Foundation) and a college president. The book, written in an innovative, graphic style, is a self-starting guidebook and life-map for anyone having the desire to “make meaning, make money and move the world to a better place”, as stated on the book’s front cover. The book can be purchased on the www.gcsen.com/getwow site, at local bookstores and on Amazon.Authored by Mike Caslin, Founder and President of GCSEN, and co-authored by GCSEN’s Managing Director Tony DiMarco and consultant Harv Hilowitz, with additional authorship credit to Dennis Hanno, President of Wheaton College (MA), the book takes students, adult learners, businesspeople, makers and searchers on the path to finding and activating their inner social entrepreneur. Social Entrepreneurs run economically sustainable businesses and non-profits with a “4 P” mission, addressing an entrenched social problem to benefit People, Profit, Planet & Place.“Get To Wow!” is largely based on previous educational offerings from GCSEN, notably the organization’s highly regarded on-line blended-learning courses with personalized coaching. Not a textbook, this unique book takes readers on a practical journey of self-exploration through social venture start-up in 120 graphically rich pages. Filled with inspirational messages encouraging readers to find their passion to start a sustainable business or non-profit that can make positive contributions to their communities and for the world, the book offers a practical roadmap for starting a successful social venture which addresses an entrenched social problem.Author Mike Caslin said about the effort, “About a year ago, Harv Hilowitz and I discussed the need for a practical but fun guide enabling readers in the general public to identify their passions and become active social entrepreneurs. There are many college textbooks on the market about business and social entrepreneurism, but none for the wider market that is seeking practical advice and guidance for starting up an actual social business venture. The unique graphic style envisioned by Harv and beautifully fulfilled by graphic designer Sharon Wasko helps readers Get To Wow at their own pace. Readers are supported by GCSEN videos and supplementary material easily accessed on our website, www.gcsen.com . We invite readers to take the journey and Get To Wow with us.”Since 2015, GCSEN has developed and rolled out a series of innovative Social Entrepreneurship (SE) offerings, including its highly regarded Social Venture Boot Camps for college students and adult learners; its accredited on-line blended-learning courses with personalized coaching; and its Social Venture Research Institute fellowships for Certification in SE for college administrators, faculty and business leaders. GCSEN has certified over 500 Social Entrepreneurs via its college partners Wheaton College (MA), SUNY New Paltz School of Business, Vassar College (NY) and Saint Peter’s University Business School (Jersey City), soon to be joined by Rutgers University School of Continuing Education. Additionally, GCSEN has its EvergreenGen space in Kingston NY, which includes a FabLab, business incubator, digital media TV studio, and Regional Resilience Accelerator, primarily for life-essential product manufacturing entities. This past October, GCSEN co-sponsored the first annual Hudson Valley Venture Fest, located at SUNY New Paltz, NY. The event was the brainchild of the College’s Venture Hub initiative, designed to bring the Hudson Valley’s entrepreneur ecosystem together to exchange innovative ideas and energy for startups.GCSEN recently announced that it was chosen as the recipient of a fourth consecutive Diana Davis Spencer Foundation (DDSF) Innovation In Entrepreneurship Education Grant. The prestigious award, by invitation only, was for $700,000, representing DDSF’s historic support of $3.1M to GCSEN since its inception in 2015.GCSEN Founder & President Mike Caslin is an internationally recognized thought leader of Social Entrepreneurship, currently lecturing at SUNY New Paltz School of Business (NY), and Saint Peter’s University Business School (Jersey City NJ). He is a past faculty member of Babson College, CUNY-Baruch College Zicklin School of Business, Marist College School of Business and Manhattanville College. He has spent the last three decades studying, lecturing and facilitating efforts to promote social entrepreneurship on a global scale. GCSEN’s leadership and influence in the field of Social Entrepreneurship in Higher Education continues to build, as seen in its support of Wheaton College’s successful effort in 2017 to create enhanced social entrepreneur programming, facilitated by visionary grants of over $10M from DDSF.The GCSEN Foundation is an IRS-approved 501(c-3) not-for-profit organization, accelerating social entrepreneurship education and social venture formulation around the world.For more information about GCSEN, or for an Interview or Book Signing with Mike Caslin, contact Harv Hilowitz tel: 845-590-0925, email: harv@gcsen.com, and visit www.gcsen.com



