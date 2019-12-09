Automotive Steering Gearbox Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Automotive Steering Gearbox -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Steering Gearbox Industry

Description

This research report provides a bird’s eye view of the Automotive Steering Gearbox industry with an in-depth focus on the previous and current market status and a projected outlook for the industry over a specific time frame or forecast period, based on previous historical trends. The overview section of the report provides a description of the product or service along with its application in various industry verticals. It also includes the analysis of the technology employed for the market, the latest industry trends, the factors influencing market growth and those hindering it, the geographical spread of the market and the highest performing regions as well as the latest industry news and competitive scenario across the globe.

The steering gearbox contains the gears that transmit the driver’s steering inputs to the steering linkage that turns the wheels, and it multiplies the driver’s steering changes so that the front wheels move more than the steering wheel.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen

Nexteer Automotive

Knorr-Bremse

ThyssenKrupp

...

Segmentation

The segment analysis accounts for the usage and types of products/services all around the globe. The perceptive study is based on market research from 2019-2025. It manages to cover all the major market regions and sectors such as the Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa & the Middle East, and Europe.

Segment by Type

Electric Power Steering Gearbox

Hydraulic Power Steering Gearbox

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Research Methodology

The primary research includes interviews with leaders in leading companies, industry associations and regulatory bodies. The primary sources of published data include company annual reports, SEC filings and government and industry publications. Secondary sources comprise of literature searches, industry journals and other commercial publications. Market data for estimates and forecasts are pooled from a wide range of sources.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Steering Gearbox

1.2 Automotive Steering Gearbox Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Electric Power Steering Gearbox

1.2.3 Hydraulic Power Steering Gearbox

1.3 Automotive Steering Gearbox Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Steering Gearbox Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Production (2014-2025)

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Steering Gearbox Business

7.1 Bosch

7.1.1 Bosch Automotive Steering Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Steering Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bosch Automotive Steering Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ZF Friedrichshafen

7.2.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Steering Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Steering Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Steering Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nexteer Automotive

7.3.1 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Steering Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Steering Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Steering Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Knorr-Bremse

7.4.1 Knorr-Bremse Automotive Steering Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Steering Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Knorr-Bremse Automotive Steering Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ThyssenKrupp

7.5.1 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Steering Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Steering Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Steering Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued...

