Tim Schneider Announced as Co-Chair of New North

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank, announced Tim Schneider, President, as the incoming Co-Chair of New North, Inc., joining current Co-Chair Vicki Updike.

A member of the New North board since its inception and its Executive Committee for the past five years, Schneider will become only the fifth Co-Chair in the 14-year history of the regional marketing and economic development corporation which serves the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin.

The Co-Chairs provide oversight and direction to New North Executive Director Barb LaMue in meeting planned objectives and goals.

Schneider has more than 30 years of banking experience in agricultural and commercial banking, the past 23 with Investors Community Bank as one of its four co-founders. Headquartered in Manitowoc, Investors Community Bank provides financial solutions for agriculture and business banking customers at its locations throughout the New North region.

A native of Hilbert, Wis., Schneider received a bachelor’s degree in business management and economics in 1988 from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where he captained the football team. He also received a degree from the graduate school of banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“I am honored to be chosen as Co-Chair of the New North organization,” says Schneider. “I have been involved with economic development, both at the local level and regional level, for a number of years. I know that Barb and Vicki will make my transition smooth, given their years of leadership with New North’s activities. Moving forward, as the New North evolves with our regional economy, we will continue to respond to the needs of area businesses and maintain a strong collaborative role in further advancement of our market.”

The two Co-Chairs of New North serve as primary representatives of the organization and share its top leadership roles and responsibilities, leading the board of directors and executive committee in fulfillment of its mission, vision and work programs.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Visit our Investor Relations site at Investors.ICBK.com for more details.

About New North, Inc.

New North is a 501(c)3 non-profit, regional marketing and economic development corporation fostering collaboration among private and public sector leaders throughout the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin, known as the New North region. The New North brand unites the region both internally and externally around talent development, brand promotion and business development, signifying the collective economic power behind the 18 counties. The counties include Outagamie, Winnebago, Calumet, Waupaca, Brown, Shawano, Oconto, Marinette, Door, Kewaunee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Florence, Menominee and Waushara. To find out more information about New North, Inc., please visit our website at TheNewNorth.com .



Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.