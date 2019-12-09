Tango Bolsters Senior Leadership Team With Addition of Mike Huseman as Chief Sales Officer

Increasing Demand for Tango’s Retail and Corporate Real Estate Solutions Drives Need for Expanded Sales Team

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango , a leader in store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management software solutions, today announced Mike Huseman has joined the company as its new Chief Sales Officer. Huseman brings a wealth of experience in growing global enterprise business development teams and will support Tango’s leadership in helping retail and corporate organizations with their real estate, lease accounting and facilities management strategies.



Disruptive forces are reshaping almost every industry. Where and how people work and shop have changed. Adapting to this new environment requires the realignment of real estate and facilities with new business strategies to match these shifting industry models. Navigating location strategy, operations and compliance, in the form of FASB ASC 842 and IFRS 16, has become critical for all companies.

“Given the tremendous opportunity for Tango in this new environment, it’s essential we have strong sales leadership in place to support us through our next phase of growth,” said Pranav Tyagi, Founder and CEO. “I’m delighted to welcome Mike to our team and am confident his strong experience and capabilities will contribute significantly to Tango’s continued success.”

In his role at Tango, Huseman will manage global sales and business development activities. Prior to Tango, Huseman was Senior Vice President, Global Field Sales, Operations and Business Development at EnterpriseDB. Before that Huseman spent over a decade working with leading global technology companies including OpenText, HP Software and IBM, where he identified the importance of people, systems and processes to scalable, high-growth organizations.

Huseman brings his more than 25 years of executive-level experience, building and managing field sales operations worldwide to Tango, and will help ensure the company is well-positioned to manage this next phase of rapid growth.

