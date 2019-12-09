GRAYL GeoPress Purifier Wins a 2019 Best of What’s New Award from Popular Science

The water purifier bottle protects the health of international travelers, outdoor adventurers and survivalists, and eliminates the need for single-use plastic water bottles

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Wash., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seattle-based GRAYL®, maker of innovative water purifiers purpose-built for global adventure travel, is proud to announce its GeoPress™ Water Purifier Bottle has won a 2019 “Best of What’s New” Award in the Recreation category from Popular Science. The GRAYL GeoPress Purifier was recognized for its ground-breaking design and ability to provide virus-level protection from waterborne pathogens, revolutionizing portable water purification for global travel and outdoor recreation.

The GeoPress Purifier empowers adventurers to make their own clean, safe drinking water anywhere in the world. Its convenient press-to-purify design removes all types of waterborne pathogens, including viruses, which are the smallest and most difficult to remove, like Hepatitis A, Norovirus and Rotavirus, eliminating the need for travelers to purchase single-use plastic water bottles in any destination around the world.



“We are honored the editors at Popular Science have recognized the GeoPress for its ability to truly revolutionize the way people access safe drinking water while traveling the globe,” said GRAYL CEO and President Andrew Weber. “The GeoPress Purifier is the pinnacle achievement in our global mission to provide safe drinking water and surpass the limitations of filters and UV solutions, offering a true alternative to purchasing single-use plastic water bottles, which ultimately end up in landfills or polluting our oceans."

With the GeoPress Purifier, anyone, anywhere can safely drink from hotel sinks, public fountains and spigots, as well as rivers and lakes. Utilizing electroadsorption and ultra-powdered activated carbon in a patented press-to-purify design, the GeoPress makes twenty-four ounces of clean, potable water in just eight seconds—nearly twice as fast as any other purifier. While most camping and straw-type water filters fail to protect against viruses, the GeoPress Purifier provides OnePress™ Global Protection by removing viruses, bacteria, parasites and protozoan cysts, as well as many pesticides, chemicals, heavy metals and even microplastics––all while making the water smell and taste better.

The Popular Science “Best of What's New” is a definitive list of the 100 most-incredible and innovative technologies and products from the past year. To pick the winners, Popular Science editors vet thousands of candidates—ranging from feats of engineering to hyper-intelligent software—searching for objects and endeavors that are not only reliable, but also promise to improve life on this planet.

"The Best of What's New is our celebration of the most impactful and exciting innovations of the year," said Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Joe Brown. "This expertly vetted collection lays the groundwork for a healthier, safer, and awe-inspiring future—in our homes, cities, outer space, and everywhere in between. We’re proud to bring you the Best of What's New 2019."

For more information about the GRAYL GeoPress purifier bottle, please visit GRAYL.com.

--

About GRAYL

Seattle-based GRAYL® makes innovative water purifiers for international travelers and outdoor explorers so their adventures can be safe, self-reliant and awe inspiring. Since 2016, GRAYL purifiers have hydrated millions of adventures. GRAYL believes the greatest moments of life occur when one travels beyond their comfort zone, takes risks, builds connections with different cultures, and returns a global citizen. GRAYL is distributed world-wide and is a member of 1% for the Planet, contributing at least 1% of every sale to non-profit organizations and charities that protect and preserve the natural environment.

ABOUT BEST OF WHAT’S NEW

Since 1988, the editors of Popular Science have reviewed thousands of products in search of the top 100 tech innovations of each year—breakthrough products and technologies that represent a significant advancement in their categories. Best of What's New awards are presented to 100 new products and technologies in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Recreation, Security.

ABOUT POPULAR SCIENCE

As one of America’s oldest and most trusted magazines, Popular Science has spent a century and a half bringing readers the most amazing innovations and discoveries. From thought leaders to skeptics, from digital natives to print devotees, Popular Science’s audience is as diverse as the stories in and on our pages. And we all have one thing in common: a boundless sense of wonder. Established in 1872, Popular Science is published by Bonnier Corp. Bonnier Corp. is one of the largest consumer publishing groups in the United States, and is the leading media company serving passionate, highly engaged audiences with more than 30 special interest magazines and related multimedia projects and events.

Attachments

Martin Maisonpierre Grayl 206-285-1940 martin@hayterpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.