NetEnrich To Launch AI-Driven Solutions For Digital Services Integrity at the 2019 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetEnrich , a provider of IT, cloud, and cybersecurity operations and services, will launch AI-driven solutions for Digital Services Integrity™ at the 2019 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference, Las Vegas, December 9 to 12. As an exhibitor at the event, NetEnrich will demonstrate how its platform and services are helping large companies reduce their operations debt and modernize their IT environments. NetEnrich will be in booth #122.



NetEnrich will launch outcome-driven AI solutions that not only provide application and infrastructure monitoring and management, but also contextual intelligence for collaborative incident management. Last month NetEnrich announced that it was merging with ThreatLandscape, a company that offers an AI-driven cybersecurity solution that extracts threat signals from customers’ physical and cloud infrastructure and delivers prioritized, actionable insights to IT and cybersecurity teams. The companies will bring to market services and a AI platform for IT ops and risk management that will help customers secure their modern workloads, while operating their data centers, networks, cloud, and applications with ease

The Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference will be attended by IT infrastructure and operations leaders. At the event, you can experience Gartner research live “increase your knowledge of all things cloud, from migration tactics, vendor selection and cost optimization to IaaS, PaaS and SaaS. Invest in the skills and technologies you need to deliver and manage cloud and noncloud services in a hybrid world. Redefine the role and relevance of IT operations in a dynamic digital environment. Expand the boundaries of I&O security, from DevSecOps and cloud security to cybersecurity, disaster recovery and data privacy. Capitalize on emerging trends, including artificial intelligence (AI), DevOps, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML) and edge computing. Cultivate cultural change with new I&O leadership practices for the digital age.”1

“We are excited to be an exhibitor at the Gartner conference,” says Chris Joseph, vice president of product management and marketing at NetEnrich. “We have significantly upgraded our AI platform over the past year and made substantial strides in the outcomes we drive at customers. We look forward to demonstrating our capabilities and engaging IT infrastructure and operations leaders in conversations about how we can reduce their operations debt, while modernizing their digital operations environments to keep up with digital transformation.”

