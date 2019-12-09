ConnectWise Announces IT Nation Connect is Returning to Europe in 2020

Conference will include content from both ConnectWise and Continuum

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise today announced that IT Nation Connect, its premier event for companies that sell, support and service technology, will be returning to Europe in 2020. The conference will take place in Amsterdam from Tuesday May 12 through Thursday May 14 at the Postillion Hotel and Convention Center.



The format of the European event builds on the success of previous IT Nation Connect events, taking into account participant feedback around content, timing and speakers. Attendees at the 2020 European event will experience three impactful days of speakers, sessions and peer networking opportunities focused on in-depth product training, business best practices and thought leadership that drives business growth. For the first time it will include content from ConnectWise and Continuum, ensuring that participants get insight and product training on our full platform at the same event.

The event’s keynote speaker will be CEO of Service Leadership, Inc., Paul Dippell. Mr Dippell brings more than 25 years of experience building, running, acquiring and integrating IT solutions. He will also be participating in a number of breakout sessions.

Attendees will also hear from ConnectWise’s IT Nation favourites including Craig Fulton, Arlin Sorensen and John Ford, as well as some of the company’s newest colleagues from Continuum and BrightGauge.

Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise said: “We’re so thrilled to bring IT Nation Connect back to Europe. We had our inaugural IT Nation Connect conference in Australia in March this year, our biggest ever event in Orlando in October and our forthcoming Amsterdam event gives our European partners the opportunity, once again, to attend the industry’s premier event series. Ultimately we are committed to helping our partners’ businesses succeed and these conferences are an integral part of that commitment.”

IT Nation Connect 2020 remains open to everyone, including competitors of ConnectWise.

Register here for IT Nation Connect in Amsterdam. Early bird registration passes are on sale now for €299. Registration options include full conference passes and social guests.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is a software company that fuels Technology Solution Provider (TSP) growth. We provide the industry’s most popular platform for operating an As-a-Service business. Featuring the most extensive set of elegantly integrated functions, ConnectWise automates the full lifecycle of technology service delivery, from sales and service to project tracking and back-office functions, for more than 30,000 partners in more than 65 countries. We believe in an open ecosystem, the power of choice and providing a single pane of glass view.

