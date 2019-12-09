The Marquie Group Product Launch Targets Largest CBD Market Demographic

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI), an emerging company in the global beauty and wellness marketplace, along with its licensed brand, Whim™ (SimplyWhim.com), is excited to announce that its up and coming line of CBD-based premium health and beauty products will target the largest demographic in the rapidly growing CBD marketplace, according to recent research from leading CBD market research firm, Brightfield Group.



“The CBD market has grown exponentially, evolving from the virtually unknown, to a marketplace where consumer perception and expectations are on the rise. A lesser-known fact is that the largest consumer for CBD products is women between 35-49 years of age,” commented Jacquie Carter Angell, President of The Marquie Group. “We have predicated the majority of the packaging, branding, marketing, and digital identity around this fact in a manner that positions Whim with far less direct niche-level competition than other CBD product brands.”

Jacquie Carter Angell, former Director of Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife Nutrition, has emerged as a leading global expert in successfully marketing high-end beauty and cosmetics products to this demographic. Jacquie’s expertise will be mobilized in a broader CBD marketplace that is projected to grow over 700% by the end of 2019, with nearly 60% of that total consumption driven by female consumers, according to the Brightfield Group study.

Over the past two decades, Jacquie has established an internationally recognized personal brand as a beauty expert, appearing in television, radio, magazine, newspaper and media events around the world, including the “Ask Jacquie” program featured on the Music of Your Life nationwide syndicated radio network. During that time, she has partnered with celebrities, Olympic athletes, doctors, nutritionists and a Nobel Prize laureate in brand-building and marketing health and beauty products to women in more than 90 countries.

“Our custom blended products are derived from nature and help women combat the effects of aging, stress, environmental factors, and everything else that comes with a busy, hectic lifestyle,” continued Jacquie. “I’ve spent decades marketing to this precise demographic, successfully bringing health and beauty products full cycle from concept to consumer, and I’m thrilled to now launch our new line of market-leading CBD-infused beauty products.”

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI), led by former Director of Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife Nutrition, Jacquie Carter Angell, is a direct-to-consumer health and beauty products platform with a pipeline of innovative solutions to pervasive wellness concerns: anxiety, anti-aging, low energy, sleeplessness, and stress that use advanced formulations of plant-based, amino-acids and CBD alternatives to chemical ingredients. All products will feature unique formulations of top-quality ingredients meant to impart skin health that comes from improved amino-acid balance and CBD nutrition. The Marquie Group owns and operates two businesses: Music of Your Life, Inc, the nation's longest-running, nationally syndicated music radio network broadcast nationwide and internationally to a worldwide audience on the Internet, and Global Nutrition Experience, Inc. (GNX), an intellectual property licensing and development corporation.

Products planned for a 2020 launch include facial skin care serums, a powerful amino acid infused collagen drink and custom blended CBD tinctures each with their own potent puree of nature’s finest fruits, flowers and herbs. Each one is uniquely developed to provide optimal sleep and relaxation, mental focus and clarity or beauty and antioxidant benefits via an array of plant- based ingredients formulated to enhance one's Inner Health and Outer Beauty.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.



Investor and Media Inquiries

Marc Angell, CEO

800-351-3021

marc@themarquiegroup.com



