TruCrowd Services Clients OrgHarvest and QwikLeaf Make Strides Admid House Judiciary Committees MORE Act

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, IL, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – TruCrowd Services, LLC., a specialized provider of digital marketing strategies and marketing services for Regulation A (Reg A+) and Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) ventures, announced today, that on the heels of the House Judiciary Committee passing H.R. 3884, the MORE Act (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act) QwikLeaf and OrgHarvest Inc. (OTC: ORGH) have made tremendous strides – both in operations and their leveraging of the JOBS Act – Title III and Title IV (Reg. CF and Reg. A+, respectively).

When asked to comment on the MORE Act, Frank Celecia, CEO of the first U.S. based cannabis cultivation company to qualify with the SEC for the Reg. A+ said, “the fact that the House Judiciary Committee overwhelmingly voted 24-10 to pass this Act, shows the progress being made in the U.S. cannabis industry. I believe we’re at the forefront of the most efficient way to grow cannabis. And, with our patents for certain agricultural biotechnology which protects the healthy growth of cannabis plants, I am very confident that our contribution to the U.S. cannabis marketplace will help to solidify a prosperous future for OrgHarvest.”

Neil Biafore, CEO of QwikLeaf, an innovator of the click and collect platform for cannabis, commented this regarding the MORE Act, “Marijuana and cannabis reform is directly in-front of us. The investment into the industry, as well as what this could do for those with past cannabis convictions would be incredible. If the U.S. Senate sees the same opportunity that the House of Representatives just saw, then we are truly on the cusp of changing history and I believe our QwikCollect platform will swiftly expand out of Michigan and across the country.”

The offerings for both companies can be found on the cannabis-focused securities crowdfunding portal, Fundanna. Fundanna.com is the home to such Reg. CF successes like Transatlantic Real Estate – exceeding $1M in capital raised, 420 Real Estate – currently $30k shy of exceeding $1M in committed capital, and one of the industry's larger Marijuana Social Networks, CannaSOS.

As previously announced, OrgHarvest secured licenses for Rhamnolipid Liposomes patents to help prevent diseases which currently plague cannabis and hemp plants, after entering into a license agreement with Keith DeSanto of Rhamnolipid Inc. QwikLeaf formed a partnership with Green Retail Ventures allowing for the creation of 10 recreational cannabis stores powered by QwikLeaf’s QwikCollect platform across Michigan.

Sean Fuellhart, Chief Operating Officer of TruCrowd Services, stated, “Companies like OrgHarvest and QwikLeaf make the marketing of Reg. CF and Reg. A+ cannabis offerings exciting. Whether the issuer is raising up to $1.07M on Reg. CF or up to $20M (Tier 1) and/or $50M (Tier 2) with Reg. A+, we believe that these cannabis businesses, with their patents, licenses and partnerships, will ultimately do very well in both their capital raises as well as ventures and TruCrowd Services is pleased to be marketing their offerings.”

Management does anticipate that additional updates will soon follow from both OrgHarvest and QwikLeaf on their current and future operations.

About OrgHarvest

OrgHarvest offers an exceptional opportunity for investors interested in a unique combination of technology and an innovative business model targeting the recreational and medicinal cannabis market legal in Las Vegas, Nevada. The timing of the market and the strong demand provides a winning combination for success.

About QwikLeaf

The QwikCollect Platform is the first click-and-collect cannabis platform in the world. QwikCollect allows consumers to order online and pick-up their cannabis products at a dedicated locker or cube. The platform gives dispensary owners easier entry into the online space, since it has more favorable economics than delivery. The Company’s platform gives customers access to the products they want with little to no wait time. Customers can order online at home, and wait for notification of when their order is ready. QwikLeaf is pioneering this new format and developing tailored solutions for dispensary owners to win in click and collect.

About TruCrowd Services, LLC.

TruCrowd Services, LLC. (The Company) is a Chicago-based, full-service digital marketing agency, specializing in marketing of Reg A+ and Reg CF offerings. The team at TruCrowd Services, LLC. has experience in providing compliant, marketing and advertising solutions, technologies and services, for both public and private companies as well as startups and development stage companies leveraging crowdfunding.

Services offered by the Company include, but are not limited to, creating the offerings page, PR, video editing, social media engagements, email marketing and online advertising.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

