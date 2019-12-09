Global Canna Labs successfully exports Medical Cannabis from Jamaica to Canada for scientific purposes as its intended use

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR and OTC-QB: ELXIF) (“ELIXXER”) is pleased to announce that Global Canna Labs has successfully exported 10 kilograms of medical cannabis from Jamaica into Canada.



Global Canna is one of the foremost medical cannabis companies in Jamaica. The company operates under a tier 3 operator’s license on its 270,000 square foot facility in the heart of Montego Bay. The tier 3 license is one of the largest issued Licensees by the CLA for the cultivation and production of medical cannabis.

Orville Powell, Chief Operating Officer of Global Canna remarked, “The commercial export of cannabis flower from Jamaica to Canada was a very rigorous and challenging process but in the end we got it done and our team has a tremendous feeling of satisfaction. The process took effort and coordination from a number of individuals and parties. Our team at Global Canna is extremely grateful for the outstanding professionalism shown by the CLA , the Ministry of Agriculture, Customs and the folks at the airport.”

Blessed with an ideal microclimate for economical, high-quality cannabis cultivation, Jamaica has a storied, world-famous association with the herb through reggae music and the Rastafarian faith. Global Canna plans to continue this cherished history by building Jamaican heritage cannabis brands that will become instant classics, globally.

“Global Canna worked for a significant amount of time behind the scenes to achieve our export goal. This benchmark cannabis export scientific purposes as the intended purpose is very exciting for our company and Jamaica as a whole,” notes Paul Glavine, President of Global Canna. “The Company looks forward to additional shipments in Q4, 2019, to more international markets. The strains were a local 1:1 Jamaican indengious strain called jack hammer along with wedding cake produced by world renowned Seed Junky Genetics.”

The CLA is presently working to finalize the export regulations for the industry which are expected before the end of this year.

Elixxer’s interest in Global Canna currently consists of (i) a significant investment of $2.5 million by way of a secured debenture, convertible into a 30% equity interest in Global Canna and (ii) a 5% royalty on Global Canna’s net sales.

About Elixxer Ltd. ( www.Elixxer.com )

Elixxer Ltd. is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELXIF). It currently has investments in legal cannabis related businesses in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada.

