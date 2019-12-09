Calian to Deliver Wastewater Emergency Planning for the Region of Peel 

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) has been awarded a contract by the Region of Peel to develop a wastewater emergency response plan and a flood response plan.



Calian will provide the Region of Peel with a unique combination of engineering, security and emergency management expertise and lead a team of specialists to conduct risk and vulnerability assessments, develop site-specific, facility-based response plans and procedures, and design and facilitate a comprehensive training program.

“We are excited to be starting this tailored project for the Region of Peel. Emergency preparedness and disaster mitigation planning is an increasing priority for communities and organizations around the world. Anyone who has lived through a disaster understands the importance of enhancing community resilience,” said Donald Whitty, Vice President, Calian Learning. “We believe in building long-term relationships with clients as we continue to see growing demand for our emergency management services.”

In other recent projects, Calian has assisted the Province of New Brunswick, City of Ottawa and City of Nanaimo with after-action reviews, and City of Whitehorse with a hazard, risk and vulnerability assessment.

“The second pillar of Calian’s growth framework is customer diversification. I am excited about the team’s ability to continue to diversify our customers in this important segment, and this particular contract win supports Calian’s current 2020 guidance,” added Kevin Ford, President and CEO, Calian. “The Calian Emergency Management team is demonstrating leadership in this evolving market, which is affected by the increasing impacts of natural disasters, safety and security issues and aging infrastructure.”



About Calian Emergency Management

Calian Emergency Management helps people, organizations, governments and communities prepare for events where the consequences of failure are unacceptable. Having undertaken some of the largest and most complex emergency management and security exercise programs in Canada, we combine subject matter expertise with the rigor, resources, and consulting capabilities of a large corporate organization, as well as proprietary tools to deliver a high-quality learning environment. Our team of accredited experts offers a holistic suite of complex, multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional emergency management solutions tailored to the needs of any organization. We help clients in their journey to enhance resilience and improve their capabilities and capacity to prepare, respond and recover from emergencies.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,300 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com or contact us at ir@calian.com

Kevin Ford

President and Chief Executive Officer

613-599-8600 Patrick Houston

Chief Financial Officer

613-599-8600 Media inquiries:

Simon Doyle

613-599-8600 x 2205

